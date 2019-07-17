California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [July 16]

Unfortunately, fire season is truly here now in California. More fires are popping up in different parts of the state and it can be tough to keep up with what’s happening. Read on for more details about fires around the state as of July 16, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order.

Interactive Map of California Fires

There are three good interactive maps to follow for updates about California fires.

The first is this map below, which is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here. Depending on how your browser works, you may need to zoom into the map for more details.

The second good interactive map is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. The screenshot below gives you a basic idea of wildfires in the area on July 16.

There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in or change settings:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below, but you’ll want to see the full map for all the details.

Interestingly, each of these maps often contains details the others are missing, so you’ll need to view all three for a full update on the fires.

Next are more specific details on the fires for July 16, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on July 16, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Aborn Fire in Santa Clara County

#Aborn fire [Final] Acreage burned remains at 47 acres. Fire now 100% contained, one out building destroyed, no dwellings destroyed. Firefighters continue to mop up and patrol. @SJFD — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 16, 2019

This Aborn Fire discoverd on July 15 is now officially out. It was in San Jose in Santa Clara County, off 3821 Aborn Road, and grew to 47 acres. No dwellings were destroyed by one building was destroyed.

Captain Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb, is 18 acres and now 100 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. It was first noticed on July 8 near Captains Point and Trinity Lake.

Doyle Fire

This fire started on July 14 and is 0 percent contained, according to Ca.gov. It’s in Lassen County off Old Highway and Cowboy Joe Road. It’s located northwest of Doyle. It’s currently 193 acres according to Inciweb and the cause is under investigation. A residence and two outbuildings were lost. It’s on the east and west sides of Highway 395.

East Fire

This fire, listed on Inciweb but not Cal Fire, is 410 acres and 95 percent contained as of July 12, the most recent update from Inciweb. It’s 23 miles northeast of Covelo and was caused by lightning. The vicinity map from four days ago, shown above, is the most recent map available.

Inciweb notes the following: “Incident Commander Terry Warlick says, ‘The Mendocino National Forest has guidance to permit lightning fires to play, as nearly as possible their natural and ecological role within the wilderness to reduce unnatural accumulation of fuels as well as decrease exposure and risk to fire personnel. With firefighter and public safety at the forefront, we are managing this incident toward an outcome which will help improve forest health, protect wilderness characteristics and reduce the potential for a high severity wildfire in this area in the future.'”

The fire was first reported on June 17.

Fish Fire

Listed on Inciweb’s map, the Fish Fire is 95 acres and 35 percent contained. It’s in the Sierra National Forest and was discovered on the afternoon of July 15, near the Fish Creek Campground, Inciweb noted. It has a moderate spread rate and the cause is under investigation. Right now there are no road closures, but three campers were evacuated as a precaution. The Fish Creek Campground has been closed.

Jasper Fire

This fire was discovered on July 13 and is in Nevada county near the border with California. It’s on Chimney Road and Barrel Spring Road, two miles north of Sun Valley, Nevada. The fire is now 80 percent contained and the cause is under investigation. The fire grew to 1,165 acres as of July 16.

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned about 122 acres as of July 16 (the latest update) and are 70 percent contained.

The Bald Fire, discovered June 17, is 5 miles northeast of Bald Mountain Lookout. It’s in rocky terrain and is 22.3 acres with little to moderate activity.

The Lost Fire, discovered June 18, is east of Jackass and north of Dead Horse Meadow. It’s burning at a slow rate and is about 122 acres in size.

The map above is Inciweb’s most recent map of the two fires.

Lincoln Fire

This fire has burned 80 acres and is 98 percent contained as of July 16. It’s in Riverside County, discovered on July 13, and is on Lincoln St. and Ave. 66 in Mecca, six miles south of Coachella. The cause is under investigation.

Lonoak Fire

This fire, listed as active on Cal Fire’s map on July 16, is off Lonoak Road and Airline Highway, east of King City in Monterey County. It’s 2,500 acres and 80 percent contained. Forward spread has been stopped, Cal Fire noted.

Meadow Fire

The Meadow fire was discovered on July 16 at Highway 371 near Lake Riverside Drive. It’s 80 acres and 40 percent contained.

#MeadowFire off Highway 371 near Lake Riverside Drive in Riverside County is now 40% contained and 80 acres. (link: https://t.co/sovuCRskGk) pic.twitter.com/lI7FeNdFxj — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 16, 2019

The cause is under investigation for this Riverside County fire. Forward progress has been slowed.

Pacheco Fire

Grass fire burning at Hwy 4 and I-680 intersection in Pacheco https://t.co/S9XCyabJxW pic.twitter.com/jUp1J1Qnyk — KTVU (@KTVU) July 16, 2019

A fire in Pacheo in Contra Costa County has grown to two alarms on July 16. The two-alarm fire is at the intersection of Highway 4 and Interstate 680, NBC Bay Area reported. This was initially a grass fire that spread to a nearby storage unit. About 50 units out of 450 at the storage unit were damaged or destroyed. Forward spread has been stopped and the fire has been extinguished.

Rock Fire

This fire, still listed as active on Cal Fire’s map as of July 16, is off Del Puerto Canyon Road in Stanislaus County, west of Patterson. It’s 2,242 acres and 50 percent contained according to Cal Fire’s map, but Cal Fire SCU noted on Twitter on June 28 that it’s now 100 percent contained. So it’s unclear why it’s still on Cal Fire’s map.

#RockFire [final] Del Puerto Canyon Road, 4 miles west of I5 (Stanislaus County) is now 100% contained at 2442 acres. Del Puerto Canyon Road is open. #CALFIRE #SCU #SCUWildfires2019 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 28, 2019

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

Whiskey Fire

Firefighters are battling a fire near Whiskey Slough, west of the community of Holt (San Joaquin County). #WhiskeyFire pic.twitter.com/cUQeBHJBNT — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) July 16, 2019

This fire is near Whiskey Slough, west of Holt in San Joaquin County. It was just discovered on July 16 around 5 p.m. Pacific.