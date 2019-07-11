WATCH: Inside Michelle Obama’s $23 Million ‘Shark House’ Rental [VIDEO]

While President Barack Obama and wife Michelle are not looking to permanently relocate to Los Angeles, California, the former First Lady has rented out one of the most exclusive homes in the Hollywood Hills, which is commonly referred to as the “Shark House” in Los Angles. While the much-hyped estate was first put on the market last year for $35 million, the home which incredibly includes an indoor shark tank pond, is now on sale for $23 million.

As reported by TMZ, when Obama toured the exclusive home listing, “incredible security” was present, and that the owner had to turn off all security cameras during her visit. While the Shark House has been rented out a few times, the home has never been lived in on a permanent basis.

The house is listed by high-end luxury real estate agents Tomer Frideman and Kurt Rappaport, and it’s quite the spectacle. Located at 9255 Swallow Drive in the exclusive Doheny Estates neighborhood, the 12,800 square foot, three-story home includes seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and incredible views of the Los Angeles skyline.



With the modern facilities, Obama will be able to keep up her fitness routine while residing in the Hollywood Hills. The Shark Home comes fully equipped with a wellness center, gym, and resistance pool. Other amenities include a recreational pool, a dry sauna, massage room, humidor room, movie theatre, automated doors, IoT technology, a full entertainment center area, a temperature regulated wine room, a walk-in tequila/vodka freezer, and a personal kitchenette in the master bedroom.

While the ultra modern home is furnished with top-of-line settings and cabinetry imported from Sweden and Italy, the piece de resistance of the house, of course, is the open air shark aquarium. With several stepping stones installed to float above the shark pond, dwellers can watch the live-in fish with a bird’s eye view. The tank includes eight stingrays, three houndsharks, one remora shark, one horn shark, one catshark, one starfish, and three yellow tang fish.

While Malia Obama, who recently celebrated her 21st birthday, continues her studies at Harvard University, Barack and Michelle’s youngest daughter, Sasha, is mirroring her sister’s previous plan, and taking a gap year before beginning college at University of Michigan. Sasha has not yet announced her exact plans for her year off, but it’s likely she’ll want to spend some time crashing at her parents’ sick new rental home in Los Angeles.

To view still photos from inside the home, click here.

