Washington D.C. Weather: What’s the Forecast for the Fourth of July?

As our Nation’s Capital gear up for a major Fourth of July celebration, those planning to attend the festivities in Washington, D.C. should prepare for one of the hottest and muggiest days of the summer. While it will be hazy and sunny in the morning, the extreme heat and humidity will power through the remainder of the day and into the evening, which may result in scattered thunderstorms.

Overall, it’s going to be ridiculously hot and sticky on July 4, in Washington, D.C., and the potential for rain and the thunder remains high, which may pose a big threat to Trump’s “Salute to America” Parade and the annual big fireworks display planned at 9:07 ET p.m.

Forecast in Washington D.C. on July 4

It will be partly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and a heat index near 100 degrees. In the afternoon and evening, the possibility of showers are 50 percent. Storms may contain strong gusty winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Widespread storms and areas of rain are likely between 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. While there could be heavy downpours, the most potentially damaging to the Fourth of July activities planned will be the wind.

How the Weather May Impact the Fireworks Display

The National Park Service says that if heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds come in the evening, such inclement weather could delay or cancel the big fireworks display planned. People visiting the National Mall for the festivities can take shelter at the following buildings if there is severe weather:

Department of Agriculture building (1400 Independence Avenue SW)

Department of the Interior building (1849 C Street NW)

Herbert C. Hoover Building (1401 Constitution Avenue NW)

Internal Revenue Service building (1111 Constitution Avenue NW)

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (2700 F Street NW)

Office of Personnel Management building (1900 E Street NW)

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW)

Smithsonian’s Arthur M. Sackler Gallery (1050 Independence Avenue SW)

Smithsonian Castle (1000 Jefferson Drive SW)

Smithsonian National Museum of American History (1300 Constitution Avenue NW)

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History (10th Street & Constitution Avenue NW)

Smithsonian National Museum of African Art (950 Independence Avenue SW)

U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (100 Raoul Wallenberg Sl. SW)

What to Wear in Such Hot Weather

For those wondering what to wear during such high heat indexes, Storm Team4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said, “It is going to be in the lower 90s, but feel like 100 degrees on the Mall with the thick humidity. People should hydrate, wear light colors, breathable fabric, take frequent shade breaks and make sure to lather on the SPF.” It also suggested to wear sunscreen and to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

READ NEXT: Your Must-See Celebrity News Headlines for Today, July 4