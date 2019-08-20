Carolina Dorothy Trump: What’s the Meaning Behind the Newest Trump’s Name?

Carolina Dorothy Trump is the name for the newest Trump to enter the family, Eric Trump’s daughter and Donald Trump’s granddaughter. Carolina Dorothy’s birth was confirmed by Eric via Twitter on August 19, late in the evening, along with a picture of the whole family in the hospital.

“@LaraLeaTrump and I are excited to welcome Carolina Dorothy Trump into the world. We love you already!” Eric tweeted.

So why did Eric name his first daughter Carolina Dorothy? Is it a family name?

Carolina Dorothy is Trump’s 10th grandchild, and Eric and his wife Lara’s second child. Eric and Lara were married in 2014, and had their first son, Eric Luke, in 2017. Here’s what you need to know:

Neither Carolina nor Dorothy Appear to Be Family Names for the Trump Family

A quick glance at the Trump family tree shows that neither Carolina nor Dorothy appear to be family names. At least, they’re not family names that have been used in recent generations. This isn’t necessarily surprising – plenty of people name their children with names that aren’t used by other family members in recent history.

For what it’s worth, Eric’s son is named after him. His full name is Eric Luke Trump. Luke, too, doesn’t appear to have a family significance, but it is a name that derives from the Bible.

Meaning of ‘Carolina’ & of ‘Dorothy’: What Is the Significance Behind the Names?

According to the baby site She Knows, the meaning behind the name “Carolina” is “joy,”or “song of happiness.” The name originally comes from the romance languages, and is considered both French and Italian.

As for “Dorothy,” per another baby name site called Name Berry, the name is the English version of a Greek name, “Dorothea.” The name translates to “a gift from God.”

Though there doesn’t seem to be a precedent for a “Carolina” or a “Dorothy” on the Trump side of the equation, there does appear to be at least a slight theme for naming babies in the past. Donald Trump Jr. was named after his father, and Ivanka was indirectly named after her mother, Ivana.