Tropical Storm Dorian: NOAA Updates from the National Hurricane Center for August 27

The National Hurricane Center has released weather updates for Tropical Storm Dorian on August 27, 2019. These updates include new watch and warning areas, along with predictions for the storm that is slowly moving toward Louisiana, threatening the potential of flooding and storm surges. You can read the full updates on the NOAA’s website here. Here’s a summary of the latest updates for the afternoon of August 27, as of 5 p.m.

Tropical Storm Dorian’s Location, Coordinates & Movement

As of 5 p.m. on August 27, Dorian was located at 15.3 N, 62.5 W, at 80 miles west of Dominica and 330 miles southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico.

The storm is moving west-northwest or 300 degrees at 13 mph.

The National Hurricane Center noted the following at 5 p.m.: “Dorian is moving toward the west-northwest near 13 mph (20 km/h), and this motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move across the northeastern Caribbean Sea tonight, pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico on Wednesday, and move near or just east of eastern Hispaniola Wednesday night. On Thursday night and Friday, the center of Dorian is forecast to move near or to the east of the Turks and Caicos and the southeastern Bahamas.”

Tropical Storm Dorian’s Wind Strength, Pressure, & Rainfall

The storm’s maximum sustained winds as of 5 p.m. are 50 mph, with some higher gusts. The wind speed is the same as it was at 2 p.m. Slow strengthening is expected to happen over the next 48 hours and it will likely be hurricane strength when it nears Puerto Rico.

The minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches.) This is the same pressure that was reported at 2 p.m.

Rainfall is expected to be 3 to 6 inches with isolated amounts of 10 inches from Martinique to Saint Vincent.

For Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republican, rainfall is expected to be 4 to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of up to 8 inches.

Current Watches & Warnings

According to the National Hurricane Center, the following warnings and watches are in effect as of 5 p.m.

Hurricane Watch

Puerto Rico

Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

Tropical Storm Warning

Puerto Rico

Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Samana

Vieques

Culebra

U.S. Virgin Islands

Tropical Storm Watch

Dominican Republic from Isla Saona to Punta Palenque

Dominican Republican from Samana to Puerto Plata

Additional watches and warnings may be issued, so stay tuned to local news for updates in your region.

Additional Hurricane Discussions

The NOAA’s 11 a.m. discussion included some more details.

“Dorian moved directly across the center of St. Lucia around 1000 UTC, which resulted in a significant disruption of the small inner-core wind field. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft had difficulty identifying a clear-cut center and radar data from Martinique indicates that the mid-level circulation has also been disrupted somewhat. Having said that, the overall appearance of the cyclone in both satellite and radar imagery has improved since this time yesterday, although a pronounced dry slot is now evident in the southeastern quadrant of the circulation. The initial intensity of 45 kt is being maintained based on aircraft flight-level and SFMR surface wind data.

The initial motion remains west-northwestward or 295/11 kt. There is still no significant change to the previous forecast track or reasoning. Although the inner-core wind field and low-level center have been disrupted, the overall circulation envelope has remained

intact and is expected to move west-northwestward to northwestward for the next 36-48 hours toward a break in the subtropical ridge located well north of Dorian.”

