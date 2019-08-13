Macy Castleman & Jayde Landers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

She claims it was “like three years ago,” but the video was reportedly posted to social media app Snapchat on August 9 or 10. And, as Gabbi Goldsborough wrote in her Facebook post outing Macy Castleman and Jayde Landers for their shockingly racist video, “i don’t care if you said it 5 years ago. the n word still came out of your mouth and there’s no excuse.”

But it’s not just the repeated repugnant slur. They use racist stereotypes, call for a return to slavery and a resurgence of the Ku Klux Klan.

And shout, “Woooooo!”

Both Castleman and Landers have either set their social media to private, shuttered their accounts or have dated Facebook pages. But the schools they attend, the places they work name and condemn them. And not surprisingly, there’s widespread outage on social.

This video comes n the heels of another stunningly racist video made by a South Carolina high schooler who threatened to shoot African-Americans, and his school. Parker Mustian was expelled and arrested.

But here’s what you need to know about Landers and Castleman:

1. ‘We Hate N*****s’ They Yell. ‘Woooooo!’

Macy Castleman and Jayde Landers are seen in the 10-second Snap clip yelling, “We hate n*****s.” And it gets worse.

Castleman is wearing a dark-color hoodie and Landers on the left is in a light-color sweatshirt.

Castleman says: “They smell. They don’t work. So we should bring back slavery to whip them n*****s. Bring back the KKK!” Wooooo!”

Then Landers says, “Shh. People like black people sometimes.”

Castleman claimed the video was from several years ago but then also said she did not remember it.

The timestamp on the Snapchat shows the video taken in Farmersville, Illinois by a user named Sam Stieren and it appears it was taken on Aug. 9 and posted by someone else to Twitter around 11 or 12 hours later. But, the video could have been recorded previously and then added to Snapchat. It’s not clear. It either occurred recently or within the past couple of years.

The ‘when’ doesn’t matter to Gabbi Goldsborough.

2. Castleman Then Says it Was ‘An Inside Joke.’ But Goldsborough Said She’s’Hurt’ & ‘Disappointed’ by the Glaring Racial Hatred

In an exchange that is posted to Facebook, Castleman says that the video is “self-explanatory.” She says it was done three years ago. She says she doesn’t remember it. She says she has “black people in my family. Clearly don;t feel that way. …so you can chill. Also, it was an inside joke with my best friend but feel however you want to ab(out) it.”

Goldsborough captions her post of the video, and the screenshots of a conversation with Castleman, saying she is “hurt and so disappointed people still think like this.”

“i love how people sit around & act like racism isn’t still a thing. macy castleman and jayde landers u have a lot of explaining to do. you can say it’s an inside joke. or think it’s funny. but it’s not. the video was posted 11 hours ago so 3 years ago my ass. if you had black people in your family i know for a fact they wouldn’t appreciate to hear that come out of your mouth now would they 🤔 and honestly i don’t care when you said it. i don’t care if you said it 5 years ago. the n word still came out of your mouth and there’s no excuse. period. on behalf of my black side , we’re hurt and so disappointed ppl still think and believe this.”

3. Landers is a Senior at Auburn High School. The School Said the ‘Behavior’ Doesn’t Represent the School & Not Much More

The behavior of the two individuals in the video does not represent the views of our school or our community – what we teach or how we act in our school. There are policies and procedures in place which will be followed for any students involved. — Auburn High School (@AuburnTrojans) August 11, 2019

Landers is a senior at Auburn High School in Auburn, Illinois.

A brief statement was made on the official Auburn High School Twitter account.

“The behavior of the two individuals in the video does not represent the views of our school or our community – what we teach or how we act in our school.There are policies and procedures in place which will be followed for any students involved.”

That response was not enough for many.

These students Need to be suspended ; maybe expelled; and need some community service. They are a dark stain on your school. If you don’t act on this, remember they represent your whole school and you. — Eileen P McLaughlin (@EileenPMcLaugh2) August 11, 2019

But Monday, the Auburn Community Unit School District posted a more expansive response. In it the school focuses on Castleman and refers just to her remarks and notes she is no longer a student at the school. It does not address Landers’ comments.

“On Saturday afternoon Auburn Community Unit School District #10 was made aware of a video posted on the internet showing an individual making heinous statements in regards to slavery and the KKK (Ku Klux Klan). Administration immediately commenced a thorough investigation. This process was made more difficult than usual because we were made aware of the video on a Saturday afternoon while school is still on summer break.

“The District has determined the video is from October of 2017, and the individual making the racially charged comments is no longer a student in our District.

“Auburn High School will continue to engage and educate our student body in diversity and inclusion through activities and presentation in the classroom. Our goal is for all students to have the opportunity to receive an education in a safe and welcoming environment. The community of Auburn High School does not tolerate the kinds of remarks or actions displayed in the video and hopes to empower our current students with the knowledge and tools to help prevent an incident like this from occurring in the future.

“The District will follow policies and procedures in place in regard to any current students involved in the video. That process will become a part of official student records and could only be discussed with the students and their parents/guardians.”

4. Castleman Attends, or Attended, Lincoln Land Community College. The School Has Condemned the Racism in the Video & Promised to Investigate

Castleman was enrolled at the college as a nursing student.

“In light of a situation brought to the attention of the college administration, I would like to assure our community that Lincoln Land Community College is committed to maintaining a learning and working environment that is free from all forms of harassment and discrimination. LLCC values diversity. We respect and celebrate the differences among people, cultures and ideas. We recognize the inherent dignity and worth of everyone throughout the college community. We promote a safe and inclusive environment for all.

Discrimination, harassment, and/or intimidation of students, employees and other individuals at any College facility or in connection with any College activity are taken seriously. If this situation involved a current student at LLCC, then it would be investigated and adjudicated per the policies and procedures of the College.

Charlotte Warren, Ph.D.

President, Lincoln Land Community College

5. Castleman, Who Does the Majority of the Racist Commentary, Also Has Been Fired From Her Job at an Assisted Living Facility

After two separate posts, Concordia Village and Lutheran Senior Services said that Castleman had been fired.

The facility said it is “….committed to providing an environment free from all forms of discrimination and harassment for both employees and the residents we serve. The views expressed in a recent video on social media are in no way views of Concordia Village. We support diversity and value all people equally. Any violation of Concordia Village’s anti-discrimination and harassment policies are taken seriously and investigated fully.”

When a number of people asked if she had been fired, the facility replied that she had.

