Aaron Calvin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aaron Calvin is a writer, journalist, and editor who recently wrote a piece that exposed viral sensation and Iowa State University student Carson King for old racist tweets after King raised over $1 million for charity.

Carson King is a student at Iowa State University who went viral after he was seen on ESPN’s College Gameday at a Hawkeyes football game holding a sign that read “BUSCH LIGHT SUPPLY NEEDS REPLINISHED” along with his Venmo name.

His plan worked better than he could have ever imagined. Within 30 minutes his Venmo account reached $400. Realizing that he might raise much more money than he intended, he said he would donate the money to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.

Once word got out that he was donating the money to charity, the donations started pouring in. By Sunday morning, King had raised over $1 million for the charity. He said he would subtract the cost of one case of Busch beer and donate the rest to charity.

Upon hearing this, Busch Beer got involved and said they would donate a year worth of beer to King. Not only that, but they put his face on the side of the cans. “Hey @CarsonKing2, we said we’d send you a year’s worth of Busch Light, but first we had to make sure the cans were fit for a King.” the Busch Beer account tweeted, “Let us know where to send the truck. #IowaLegend pic.twitter.com/czGBuXRE92”

King’s momentum came to a screeching halt when Des Moines Register reporter Aaron Calvin found some offensive tweets King posted when he was 16. The tweets reportedly compared black mothers to gorillas and made light of the Holocaust. According to King, he and his friends were quoting the TV show Tosh.0.

In a statement posted to his Twitter, King said he was “embarrassed” and “stunned” on what he said said 8 years ago.

“Thankfully, high school kids grow up and hopefully become responsible and caring adults,” King wrote. “I think my feelings are better summed up by a post from just 3 years ago: Until we as a people learn that racism and hate are learned behaviors, we won’t get rid of it. Tolerance towards others is the first step.”

Busch Beer pulled their offer of free beer for a year following the incident.

According to his LinkedIn, Aaron Calvin has been a journalist and reporter for the past 5 years since graduating from Hofstra University in 2013. In a shocking turn of events, Twitter users dug into his tweets and found some equally offensive content.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Aaron Calvin Said the N-Word Among Other Offensive Things on Twitter

Some Twitter users were angry with Calvin for digging into King’s past and raining on the donation parade. So much so that they started investigating his old tweets. What they found was just as if not more offensive than anything King had said.

“too many of these n*****s bitch made nowadays, don’t pardon my french” read one tweet. He also said the word again quoting a Kanye West song. “They’d rather give me the ‘n**** please award’. I’ll just take the ‘I got a lot of cheese award’ Tell it like it is Kanye.”

He also tweeted “I just got hit on by Tori Amos’ makeup guy. Never talk to strange gay men.” and “Fuck the NYPD” in response to a tweet about rapper Desiigner being arrested.

Twitter is currently having a field day discussing the hypocrisy of him shaming King for old tweets while his contained the same content.

2. The Des Moines Register is Investigating his Tweets

The Register is aware of reports of inappropriate social media posts by one of our staffers, and an investigation has begun. — Des Moines Register (@DMRegister) September 25, 2019

After facing a significant backlash on social media, the Des Moines Register tweeted a lengthy statement that described their decision-making process in publishing the tweets from Carson King.

The statement says that Aaron Calvin was “assigned to interview King for a profile” and during a routine background check discovered the “two racist jokes” King had posted on Twitter in 2012. Calvin contacted King who “expressed deep regret”.

The editors said they debated whether or not to add the information due to King expressing remorse and the incident occurring when he was a teenager. They eventually decided to publish the information but at “as a few paragraphs towards the bottom of the article”

The tweet was littered with screenshots of Calvin’s prior offensive tweets.

Does Des Moines Register have any comment on these? pic.twitter.com/5gyY7VZC7d — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 25, 2019

The Register later replied to their own tweet and said were “aware of reports of inappropriate social media posts by one of our staffers, and an investigation has begun.”

3. He Locked his Twitter Account After his Tweets Were Discovered

Since he wants to dig past social media posts, let’s do the same thing about him and all the offensive stuff this Des Moines Register editor Aaron Calvin has posted in the past pic.twitter.com/VEBiq7ShzK — Austin (@Austin_712) September 25, 2019

After his old tweets were discovered, the floodgates opened and Twitter users piled on to Calvin for what they saw as blatant hypocrisy.

The @DMRegister’s Aaron Calvin may have locked his Twitter, but his Facebook is still public and this cover photo says a lot about the type of person he is and what he thinks of many people in Iowa. pic.twitter.com/Rqx6o5JrRq — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) September 25, 2019

Des Moines Register Reporter Aaron Calvin Tweeted About his Desire to Teach Kids How to "Turn Tricks"#CarsonIsKing https://t.co/8SbIDJhn0x — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 25, 2019

In today’s “cancel” culture, the response to Calvin was swift and brutal. Thousands of tweets flooded in as users discovered more and more troubling content. Calvin eventually switched his account to private in order to stop people going through it with a fine-toothed comb.

Reporter Stephen Miller had a different take on the whole ordeal.

The problem isn't Aaron Calvin. The problem is other journalists who join in a bukkake cancel circle and tolerate this shit. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 25, 2019

Calvin also set his Instagram account to private but not his Facebook page. The old posts on his Facebook page are now littered with comments from people criticizing him and posting screenshots of his old tweets.

4. He’s Been Published by Buzzfeed and Vice

According to his portfolio, Calvin started his career as a Staff Writer/ Social Media Coordinator for Buzzfeed. His portfolio for them includes articles such as “This Comic Perfectly Explains What White Privilege Is” and “Which “Friday Night Lights” Character Are You?”

He interviewed authors Claire Vaye Watkins and Padgett Powell for Vice and has also been published by Men’s Journal, Digg, and Catapult.

5. He Just Started Writing for the Des Moines Register

Depending on the result of The Des Moines Register’s investigation into Calvin, his tenure at the paper may be a short one. According to his LinkedIn profile, he became a reporter for the paper in February 2019, less than 7 months ago.

In his time as a reporter, he’s covered a variety of subjects including breaking news, food, sports, and crime.

