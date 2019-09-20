Area 51 Raid Countdown Over: When Did It Start & End?

It’s here. The countdown has started and ended. Alien-interested people have descended on Nevada at the gate of a secret military base for the Area 51 Raid. But when exactly was this supposed to start and end?

The Area 51 raid was started by a Facebook event that went viral. The page reads, “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.” Area 51 is a secret U.S. Air Force military installation that is located at Groom Lake, Nevada. When was this occurring?

There’s a website for the Area 51 raid, which you can see here. The event is called, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” It was planned for Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3 AM – 6 AM PDT. Technically, it was cancelled after it started to go viral (the event page creator has said it was all satirical), but that didn’t stop some people from showing up anyway. A few of them anyway.

At 3 a.m., on September 20, 2019, people were already showing up at the Area 51 gate, but they weren’t getting very far. “Hundreds show up at #Area51 gate around 3am. One woman in her 20s tried to cross, but was detained,” wrote journalist Gerard Ramalho, of KSNV-TV. He also reported a crowd outside the gate, but no major incidents. You can watch some live videos from the scene here.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, “law enforcement officers blocked the road about a mile from the gate, with attendees walking the rest of the way. ” There were about a dozen officers at the gate, and they even brought a police dog at the 3 a.m. scheduled start time, the newspaper reported.

Did anyone actually storm it? Well, sort of. According to the Las Vegas newspaper, they “acted” as if they were going to try, but people started to laugh. The song “Final Countdown” played.

More Than 2 Million People Expressed an Interest in the Raid But They Didn’t All Show Up

The Facebook page for the group says that more than 1.7 million people were going, and 1.2 million people were interested in going. That number grew to more than 2 million who were interested. Fox Business describes Area 51 as a “top-secret military base in the Nevada desert.” For years, rumors and conspiracy theories have flown that aliens landed on earth and were being kept at Area 51.

Only a small fraction of the 2 million people showed up, though. Be forewarned: Law enforcement is not thrilled with the raid, and you approach the gate at your own risk.

The U.S. Air Force has warned people not to show up for the raid. “[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces. … The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets,” Air Force spokeswoman Laura McAndrews told The Washington Post.

The event’s creator, Matty Roberts, insisted he never really meant for the raid to happen; rather, he’s said it was satirical in nature. “It’s entirely satirical,” he told NPR under a pseudonym, “and most people seem to understand that.” However, the raid has exploded on social media where it appears that some people are taking it seriously after all. According to NPR, people have been booking hotel rooms in the area for the date of the supposed raid.

Alienstock also held a free event in the area on September 19.

