Bernie Sanders Reacts to Trump Impeachment Developments

Bernie Sanders backed impeachment before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that a formal impeachment inquiry would begin on President Donald Trump. Sanders called Trump “the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country” in a speech.

“He is working to enrich himself,” Sanders said.

Trump announced Tuesday, September 24, 2019, he would release a transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying it was “very friendly and totally appropriate.”

Pelosi told CNN a quid pro quo in the phone call is not necessary for impeachment, while the White House responded the announcement is “nothing new.” Trump called the proceeding a “witch hunt.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Described Impeachment Announcement a Continuing ‘Witch Hunt’ While White House Responds ‘Nothing New Here.’ THANK YOU! pic.twitter.com/Ne2LOSAWpX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

President Trump quickly reacted to Speaker Pelosi’s planned announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry on Twitter in a series of tweets, while the White House responded the announcement was “nothing new.”

Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, saying he would release the transcript of his phone call with Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He called the process "a witch hunt," using a phrase common in Trump's rhetoric.

The White House released a statement to CNN, which said, “The Democrats continue to weaponize politics when they should be working on behalf of their constituents, which is nothing new,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “President Trump is working hard on behalf of our country here in NYC while they continue to scream the word impeachment. Nothing new here.”

Trump wrote earlier on Twitter, “I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.”

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

He continued, “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

….You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump further wrote, “The Democrats are so focused on hurting the Republican Party and the President that they are unable to get anything done because of it, including legislation on gun safety, lowering of prescription drug prices, infrastructure, etc. So bad for our Country!”

The Democrats are so focused on hurting the Republican Party and the President that they are unable to get anything done because of it, including legislation on gun safety, lowering of prescription drug prices, infrastructure, etc. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

He lastly shared a photo of his Rasmussen approval rating of 55 percent, which he pinned on Twitter writing an all caps, "THANK YOU!"

Sanders Said ‘We Need to Begin the Impeachment Process Immediately’

Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country. Enough is enough. I hope the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House will begin the impeachment process. pic.twitter.com/WHth62v5br — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 24, 2019

Sanders, a Democratic candidate for President, said on Twitter he hopes the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House will begin the impeachment process, calling Trump “the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country.”

“Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country,” Sanders wrote on Twitter. “Enough is enough. I hope the Judiciary Committee of the U.S. House will begin the impeachment process.”

We appear to have a president who may have used funds designed to protect the security of the United States as a means to gain political dirt on an opponent. We need to begin the impeachment process immediately. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 24, 2019

Earlier on Twitter, Sanders wrote, “We appear to have a president who may have used funds designed to protect the security of the United States as a means to gain political dirt on an opponent. We need to begin the impeachment process immediately.”

