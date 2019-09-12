How Tall Is Andrew Yang? Viewers Speculate Over Yang’s Height

Andrew Yang’s height has been a source of widespread speculation, amid his rise in the polls as a Democratic contender for the 2020 presidential nomination.

A profile of him on the website Gossip Gist pegs Yang at 5’7. The 44-year-old’s height in particular has been the topic of conversation as he appears shorter than other candidates on the debate stages. Now, given his upcoming basketball game against Ted Cruz, his height has taken on new importance. And many others believe he’s taller than 5’7.

One person tweeted, “I think [he and Cruz are] the same height. 5’11 ;)”

Another tweeted an estimate of his height at around 6′, based on his approximate size compared to the woman interviewing him.

Yang & Buttigieg Are the Shortest Male Democratic Candidates; O’Rourke Is the Tallest, & Kamala Harris Is the Shortest Overall

Anyone else find the difficulty of getting in the same shot due to the height difference of @AndrewYang and @JulesJester were hilariously cute? Andrew Yang is TALL! #YangGang #Yang2020 https://t.co/lLHubKZY6r pic.twitter.com/ytuP119VX8 — Will Chang 🔥 🛍️ Yang 2020 Pink Hat 🔥 (@willyuwaychang) August 30, 2019

Yang is a comparable height to other politicians running for the Democratic nomination. Elizabeth Warren is 5’8″, Kamala Harris is 5’2″, Cory Booker is 6’2″, Beto O’Rourke is 6’4″, Joe Biden is 6′, and Pete Buttigieg’s exact height is unknown, though a recent tweeted photo of Buttigieg standing next to O’Rourke shows him to be significantly shorter.

Though it’s not possible to fully gage his height just by looking at him, it is possible to see where he stands, comparatively, to his other candidates.

Here’s a photo of Yang standing between Harris (who is 5’2) and Tulsi Gabbard (who is 5’8):