Lauren Duca: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lauren Duca is a journalist, author, former professor and Twitter personality. She’s known for her columns at Teen Vogue, as well as an interview she gave to Tucker Carlson in 2016 in which she called him a “sexist pig.”

Duca has come under fire in recent months for her controversial NYU class on the topic of “feminist journalism,” and for a BuzzFeed article in which she told the reporter, Scaachi Koul,

“You’re being so f*cking hard on me, Scaachi, and I really, really, really, really would ask you if you would be grilling a man in this same way. It’s amazing. The sh*t that I have endured to continue to sustain a voice where I’m just fighting every inch for the same thing that I think that you want, which is public power and equality, and I’m trying my g*dd*mn best, okay?”

Here’s what you need to know about Lauren Duca:

1. Duca Is a Journalist Who Rose to Fame During Her Time as a Teen Vogue Columnist

Watch the disgusting final moment of @TuckerCarlson's interview w/ Teen Vogue's @LaurenDuca. What one word would you use to describe him? pic.twitter.com/1tTHZ64bN2 — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 24, 2016

Duca’s journalism experience includes lengthy stints at both The Huffington Post and Teen Vogue. It was during her time as a 25-year-old columnist at Teen Vogue that Duca skyrocketed to fame, due to a combination of two primary factors: an article she wrote about how she believed Donald Trump was gaslighting America, and a subsequent interview she gave to Tucker Carlson in which she called him “a sexist pig.”

After that interview (in which Carlson was skewered for apparently sexist and condescending remarks to Duca), Duca tweeted, “.@TuckerCarlson is an enemy of rational discourse. In this fraught moment, his bully tactics are profoundly damaging, and achieve nothing.” Duca has since spoken out about the extensive rape and death threats she received following that television segment.

Duca attended Fordham University as an undergraduate, then received a subsequent Master’s Degree in Journalism at NYU. Prior to her work at Teen Vogue and The Huffington Post, she first worked as a reporting intern at The Norwood News, followed by a role as an online editorial intern at New York Magazine, per her LinkedIn.

2. Duca Was Married to Husband Kris Fleming From 2016-2019; She Has Since Come Out as Bisexual

Duca was married to Kris Fleming from 2016-2019. Upon announcing their divorce, Duca subsequently confirmed that she is queer, and has since made references (both on Twitter and in her BuzzFeed interview) to dating women.

3. Duca Taught an NYU Course Over the Summer; Her Students Have Since Filed a Complaint Against Her

The students who took Lauren Duca's NYU journalism class filed a complaint against her for showing "a consistent lack of professionalism that persisted throughout every aspect of the course" https://t.co/bgCsJ4YqCa pic.twitter.com/9ZUPKEw3wN — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) September 17, 2019

Duca taught her first college class over the summer, a course for NYU students called “Feminist Journalism.” Per BuzzFeed, a complaint was jointly filed by the students of her class to NYU about Duca’s handling of the class. The complaint reads in part,

“There was a consistent lack of professionalism that persisted throughout every aspect of the course. We are disappointed at the department and NYU as an institution for hiring a professor without a syllabus and classroom management skills. We are disappointed at the department and NYU for hiring a professor without a clear course objective.”

4. Duca Has Almost 500,000 Followers on Twitter

Finally figured out how to properly convey my tone in emails pic.twitter.com/EmVqDY5MFx — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 17, 2019

Though Duca is a journalist and author, she is primarily known by many for her larger-than-life Twitter presence.

5. Duca’s First Book Comes Out This Month

Duca’s first book, How to Start a Revolution: Young People and the Future of American Politics, comes out later in September.

This is a developing post and will be updated.