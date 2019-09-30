Troy Wilson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Troy Lee Wilson is the alleged “serial shooter of West Texas” who has been arrested and charged in connection to a series of shootings related to cars pulled over on the side of the road, according to a report by CBS7. Described as a “serial shooter” in several media reports, Wilson was taken into custody on Friday night. He is being held on $500,000 bond for capital murder, as well as $50,000 bond for evading arrest.

On Tuesday, September 23, the Ector County Police Department reported two vehicle-related shootings at 12:45 a.m. and 7:36 a.m., respectively. There were no injuries. Then, at 4:45 p.m. that same day, another shooting was reported; the victim told authorities he was parked on the side of the road when he was shot in the stomach by someone. He was treated at the hospital for his injuries.

A fourth injury was reported on Thursday; a victim was shot and found dead at the scene.

Wilson, 36, has not yet retained legal representation, according to the Midland County court records, where he is being held.

Here’s what you need to know about Troy Wilson:

1. Wilson Targeted & Shot at People Who Were Parked on the Side of the Road, According to the Sheriff’s Department

The suspect, now identified as Wilson, is accused of shooting at people who were parked on the side of the road.

Police have not said why the suspected gunman targeted those people. It is not clear if he knew the victims previously or if they were picked at random.

Per CBS7, an undercover officer saw Wilson driving in a white pickup truck on Friday evening and followed him. When he turned the siren on, the publication reports, Wilson could be seen reaching for an object inside the car. The police chase continued for four miles before Wilson finally pulled over.

Per KWTX, there were four shootings reported in total over the course of the last week. Of those, two people were shot, and one person died; of the other two reported shootings, the vehicles were struck by gunfire but the people weren’t personally injured.

2. Wilson Posted a Cryptic Message to Facebook About ‘Renouncing’ Evil to Jesus Christ Hours Before One of the Shootings

A few hours before Wilson allegedly shot and killed 31-year-old Juan Rosalez, he posted a cryptic status to Facebook. He wrote,

“Good morning to all hope you have a super blessed day and pray for all you can …… and go into prayer and renounce anything you can to Jesus Christ of evil in your life and or go into prayer ask him to speak in holly spirit in voice and tell what to renounce …… just say what it is in prayer and renounce in Jesus name amen ……..”

According to his Facebook, Wilson is married. He lives in West Odessa, and attended Permian High School. His job title reads “just another hand at Dennard Electric.”

This isn’t the first time Wilson has encouraged his followers to renounce evil. In fact, a quick scroll through his Facebook timeline shows that virtually all of his recent posts are about renouncing evil and praying to Jesus Christ.

On the 23rd, he wrote, “Good morning to all have a blessed day pray for all you and and go into prayer and renounce all you can outta your life that is from Satan in Jesus name amen ……”

And on the 24th, he wrote, “Good morning to all have a blessed day …… remember to renounce evil outta your life today and any other thing that is overwhelming your life of satan in Jesus Christ name …. and pray for all you can …… and love everyone you can …. god bless …..”

3. The Arrest Comes Less Than a Month After a Gunman Opened Fire in Odessa, Killing 7 People & Injuring 22 Others

Wilson’s alleged serial shooting spree comes less than a month after the town of Odessa suffered a mass shooting attack which left 7 people dead and 22 more injured. Seth Ator was soon identified as the man behind the shooting spree; he was shot and killed by police shortly after he went on a rampage on Interstate 20 during a traffic stop.

Ator used an AR-style rifle in the rampage, officials confirmed in a press conference. The rifle came from Romania.

Ator was fired from his job as a truck driver several hours before he went on the rampage; Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke confirmed that Ator was fired the morning of the shooting, and also confirmed that both Ator and his company had called the police after he was fired. Per USA Today, FBI agent Christopher Combs said Ator’s call to the FBI was a series of “rambling statements about some of the atrocities that he felt that he had gone through.”

Combs then suggested Ator’s mental health had been deteriorating for a while. “He was on a long spiral of going down,” Combs noted to the publication. “He didn’t wake up Saturday morning and go into his company and then it happened. He went to that company in trouble and had probably been in trouble for a while.”

Shortly after the rampage took place, the city of Odessa released the names of the people who lost their lives in the shooting. The ages of the victims ranged from 15 to 57 years old. Their names are: Mary Granados, Joseph Griffith, Rodolfo Arco, Leilah Hernandez, Kameron Brown, Edwin Peregrino, and Raul Garcia. You can learn more about the victims here.

4. Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis Said that His ‘Guys Are Mad’ to Have to Be Dealing With a Second Gun-Related Community Threat in Their Hometown

In a press conference on Friday, Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis pointed out the personal nature of an investigation like this for the men in his department, given how recently the mass shooting in Odessa took place.

He said, “This is happening in our home town again. My guys are mad that somebody’s doing this. They’re determined to get this guy.”

5. The Victim of the Shooting Was Identified as Juan Leonardo Rosalez

Police have identified the victim who was killed in one of the shootings as Juan Leonardo Rosalez. The 31-year-old man was shot twice in the head and killed, according to a local publication. The fatal shooting occurred while he and his brother, Eduardo Rosalez, were pulled over on the side of the road with vehicle troubles.

The investigation into the shootings is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned about the suspect and the shootings.