Which Democrats & Republicans in Congress Support Impeaching Trump?

Talks about trying to impeach President Donald Trump have increased recently after news broke that Trump might have withheld military aid to Ukraine while seeking to get the country to investigate Joe Biden’s son. Trump has denied these allegations and said he will release a full transcript of the phone call soon. Others, meanwhile, are criticizing the impeachment talks and claiming it’s a distraction from possible improprieties by Biden. Which members of Congress are currently supporting impeaching Trump? Read on for more details.

Impeachment talks seemed to die down after the Mueller report was released, but they’ve gained fervor again. The Washington Post reported that Nancy Pelosi has been speaking with lawmakers about whether the time is right for impeachment proceedings, after previously believing the idea was too divisive. That information came from a confidential source. Pelosi is making an announcement this afternoon about the next steps she’s planning.

More than 150 House Democrats Support Starting an Impeachment Process

In total, 145 Democrats have backed impeachment as of Monday night, The Washington Post reported. That number is in the 150s as of Tuesday morning. However, some Democrats believe that some Republicans also need to get on board before impeachment can proceed.

Seven freshman Democrats wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post saying that impeachment is necessary if the allegations are true. These were all in the House. They are:

Rep. Gil Cisneros of California

Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado

Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania

Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia

Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey

Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan

Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia

In addition, the following Democratic House members have recently publicly supported calls for impeachment:

Rep. Angie Craig (per The Washington Post)

Rep. Dean Phillips (per The Washington Post)

Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (She issued a statement saying that impeachment “may be the only recourse Congress has”)

Rep. Adam Schiff, the House Intelligence Committee Chairman, said impeachment “may be the only remedy” if the Ukraine reports are true (The Hill)

Rep. Brad Sherman (He introduced articles of impeachment already in January not related to current allegations)

If all 435 House members vote, they would need 218 votes for a majority to be reached and for Trump to be impeached. There are 235 Democrats in office in the House, one Independent, and 199 Republicans.

NBC News counted a total of 134 Democrats who said they would support starting an impeachment inquiry process back in May. Now after the Ukraine news, CNN notes there are 151 Democrats calling for impeachment inquiries. Here’s the full list below. The names with asterisks next to them also called for impeachment in May.

Alma Adams, N.C.*

Peter Aguilar, Calif.*

Nanette Barragán, Calif.*

Joyce Beatty, Ohio*

Don Beyer, Va. *

Earl Blumenauer, Ore. *

Lisa Blunt Rochester, Del.*

Suzanne Bonamici, Ore.*

Brendan Boyle, Penn.*

Anthony Brown, Md.*

Julia Brownley, D-Calif.*

G.K. Butterfield, N.C.*

Salud Carbajal, Calif.*

Tony Cardenas, Calif.*

Andre Carson, Ind.*

Sean Casten, Ill.*

Joaquin Castro, Texas *

Judy Chu, Calif.*

David Cicilline, R.I. *

Gil Cisneros, California

Katherine Clark, Mass.*

Yvette Clarke, N.Y.*

William Lacy Clay, Mo.*

Emanuel Cleaver, Mo.*

Steve Cohen, Tenn. *

Gerry Connolly, Va.*

Angie Craig, Minnesota

Jason Crow, Colo.*

Danny K. Davis, Ill.*

Madeleine Dean, Penn. *

Peter DeFazio, Oregon*

Diana DeGette, Colo. *

Suzan Del Bene, Wa.*

Antonio Delgado, N.Y.

Val Demings, Fla. *

Mark DeSaulnier, Calif.*

Ted Deutch, Fla.*

Debbie Dingell, Michigan

Lloyd Doggett, Texas*

Mike Doyle, Penn.*

Eliot Engel, N.Y.*

Veronica Escobar, Texas *

Adriano Espaillat, N.Y.*

Dwight Evans, Penn. *

Lizzie Fletcher, Texas

Bill Foster, Il.*

Marcia Fudge, Ohio*

Ruben Gallego, Ariz.*

John Garamendi, Calif.*

Jesús García, Ill.*

Jimmy Gomez, Calif.*

Al Green, Texas *

Raul Grijalva, Ariz.*

Deb Haaland, N.M.*

Denny Heck, Wa.*

Brian Higgins, N.Y.*

Jim Himes, Conn.*

Chrissy Houlahan, Penn.

Jared Huffman, Calif. *

Sheila Jackson Lee, Tex. *

Pramila Jayapal, Wash. *

Hakeem Jeffries, New York

Marcy Kaptur, Ohio

Bill Keating, Mass.*

Robin Kelly, Ill.*

Joe Kennedy III, Mass.*

Ro Khanna, Calif.*

Dan Kildee, Mich.*

Derek Kilmer, Wa.*

Ann Kirkpatrick, Ariz.*

Raja Krishnamoorthi, Il.*

Annie Kuster, N.H.*

Jim Langevin, R.I.*

Rick Larsen, Washington*

Brenda Lawrence, Mich.*

Barbara Lee, Calif.*

Andy Levin, Mich.*

Mike Levin, Calif.*

Ted Lieu, Calif. *

Alan Lowenthal, Calif.*

Nita Lowey, N.Y.*

Ben Ray Lujan, New Mexico*

Elaine Luria, Virginia

Tom Malinowski, N.J.*

Carolyn Maloney, N.Y.*

Doris Matsui, Calif.*

Betty McCollum, Minn.*

Jim McGovern, Mass.*

Grace Meng, N.Y.*

Gwen Moore, Wis.*

Seth Moulton, Mass. *

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, Fla.*

Jerrold Nadler, N.Y.*

Grace Napolitano, Calif.*

Joe Neguse, Colo. *

Donald Norcross, N.J.*

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, N.Y. *

Ilhan Omar, Minn. *

Christopher Pappas, N.H.*

Bill Pascrell, N.J.*

Donald Payne, N.J.*

Scott Peters, Calif.*

Chellie Pingree, Maine*

Mark Pocan, Wis. *

Katie Porter, Calif.*

Ayanna Pressley, Mass.*

David Price, N.C.*

Mike Quigley, Ill.*

Jamie Raskin, Md. *

Kathleen Rice, N.Y.*

Cedric Richmond, La.*

Harley Rouda, Calif.*

Lucille Roybal-Allard, Calif.*

Dutch Ruppersberger, Md.*

Bobby Rush, Ill.*

Tim Ryan, Ohio*

John Sarbanes, Maryland

Mary Gay Scanlon, Penn. *

Jan Schakowsky, Ill.*

Brad Schneider, Ill.*

Kim Schrier, Wa.*

Jose Serrano, N.Y.*

Brad Sherman, Calif.*

Albio Sires, N.J.

Adam Smith, Washington*

Darren Soto, Florida

Jackie Speier, Calif. *

Greg Stanton, Arizona*

Mikie Sherrill, N.J.

Elissa Slotkin, Michigan

Abigail Spanberger, Va.

Tom Suozzi, New Jersey

Eric Swalwell, Calif.*

Mark Takano, Calif.*

Bennie Thompson, Miss.*

Dina Titus, Nev.*

Rashida Tlaib, Mich.*

Paul Tonko, N.Y.*

Norma Torres, Calif.*

Lori Trahan, D-Mass.*

David Trone, Md.*

Lauren Underwood, Il.*

Juan Vargas, Calif.*

Filemon Vela, Texas*

Marc Veasey, Texas

Nydia Velazquez, N.Y.*

Maxine Waters, Calif.*

Bonnie Watson-Coleman, N.J.*

Pete Welch, Vermont*

Jennifer Wexton, Va.*

John Yarmuth, Ky. *

A number of Democratic Senators want to impeach trump too. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a petition on her website. In June, Sen. Bernie Sanders called for the House to start an impeachment inquiry, while cautioning that the Senate was unlikely to remove Trump. Although technically an Independent, Sanders is running for the Democratic primary.

So Far Republicans in Congress Haven’t Supported Impeachment, Except One Former Republican

No Republicans in the Senate have said that they would approve of impeachment proceedings against Trump, CNN noted . Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said that Trump told him he had withheld aid because of concerns about corruption in Ukraine.

Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan, who is a former Republican but now an Independent, has said that he supports impeachment proceedings, CNN reported.

Bill Weld, who is running against Trump, has said that Trump’s actions amount to treason. Weld ran on the Libertarian ticket in 2016, but he served as the Governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997. He’s not currently in Congress.

So far, Republicans in Congress haven’t specifically stepped out to speak in favor of impeachment. Back in August, this was the same, with no Republicans in Congress supporting impeachment.

