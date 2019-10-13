Boca Raton Mall: No Active Shooter at Town Center, Police Say

Boca Raton police are investigating reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall, Florida, the Boca Raton Police Department wrote in a statement, as fears of a possible active shooter flooded social media. However, police now say: “There is no active shooter at this time at Town Center Mall. @bocapolice responded to a report of shots fired and is currently conducting a search of the mall.”

Previously, police wrote: Police advised, “We are working an active incident at the Town Center Mall 6000 W Glades. Avoid the area or shelter in place. We are working an active incident at the Town Center Mall 6000 W Glades. Avoid the area & shelter in place.”

Where there was actually a shooting had not yet been confirmed. You can see videos from the scene throughout this article. The ATF Miami wrote on Twitter, ” @ATFMiami is enroute to the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton to provide assistance on a reported active shooter.”

“ACTIVE SHOOTER at Boca Town Center. My friend is locked in a dressing room,” a woman wrote on Twitter, although the active shooter reports have now been debunked. However, panic spread quickly. “…in the fruit stand at boca raton. so far everyone is okay. we are in a lock down in the store right now. nothing is confirmed,” wrote another person on Twitter.

I am currently stuck in a Victoria Secret due to a reported shooter in the Boca Raton Town Center Mall, I am safe w my friends. I would really like to thank the @VictoriasSecret workers for keeping us safe pic.twitter.com/2Cy6jsAVMU — Nika (@Nikapotimus) October 13, 2019

“Reports of a shooting at Town Center Mall,” the police wrote on their Twitter page on the afternoon of October 13, 2019. Police said they were on the scene and “currently conducting an active search of the area. Please avoid the mall area. PIO enroute media to meet at 2301 West Glades parking lot.” Boca Raton police also tweeted, “All persons in Town Center Mall shelter in place while @bocapolice and SWAT teams conduct search of mall.”

BREAKING- @ATFMiami is enroute to the Town Center Mall in Boca Raton to provide assistance on a reported active shooter. For the latest updates and info, please follow @BocaPolice pic.twitter.com/gqSZXgmIRi — ATF Miami (@ATFMiami) October 13, 2019

Video from inside the mall appeared to show heavily armed SWAT officers.

BREAKING: Shoppers being evacuated from Town Center mall in Boca Raton, FL after reports of active shooter. #activeshooter pic.twitter.com/fs9by0NMG0 — Corp Main News (@corp_main) October 13, 2019

Terrifying videos emerged showing the panic inside the mall.

This is happening right next to us at the Boca mall , this is insane. #BocaRaton pic.twitter.com/co96aMrYGH — Moe 🐪 (@TrapCamel) October 13, 2019

Police have not yet confirmed whether there was an actual shooting or any injuries, however. Andrew Perez, a journalist with WPLG, wrote, “BREAKING: large police presence at Boca Raton mall. Employees reporting they are locked in place, texting loved ones about *possible* shooter. We’re working to gather more information RIGHT NOW. Standby.”

Video Emerged From the Scene Showing Heavily Armed Law Enforcement Officers Searching the Mall After Possible Active Shooter Reports First Emerged

BREAKING: large police presence at Boca Raton mall. Employees reporting they are locked in place, texting loved ones about *possible* shooter. We’re working to gather more information RIGHT NOW. Standby. @WPLGLocal10

VIDEO courtesy: @umdontbejelly #boca #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/aR5A2czFiM — Andrew Perez (@AndrewPerezWPLG) October 13, 2019

Perez shared the above video. Another video circulated showing SWAT officers entering the mall to look for a possible “active shooter.”

According to the Sun-Sentinel, Joel Meyer told the newspaper that his wife and friends were inside Macy’s when they heard people yelling “active shooter” and running from the store. One friend fled Macy’s without her clothes, according to the newspaper, describing the frightening scene.

Swat Team going in for active shooter #bocaraton pic.twitter.com/bttJQsKLpA — Rachel Cohn (@umdontbejelly) October 13, 2019

“There was a loud pop exploding from around forever 21 and the food court. Then two minutes later I saw 50 people running towards us from a different part of the mall, we think this might have been to get people closer to the target area,” a man claimed on Twitter. This video shows the inside of the mall.

Views from inside Baco Raton mall where police are responding to reports of active shooter. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/MntoBfLSAE — Parker Branton (@ParkerBranton) October 13, 2019

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the possible mall shooting in Boca Raton.