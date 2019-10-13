Cam Newton Could Lose Panthers Starting QB Job Even When Healthy

Kyle Allen continues to shine as the fill-in starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. In fact, the 2nd-year starting signal-caller out of Texas A&M is playing so well, reports are now surfacing that Allen might not lose his starting role even once Cam Newton returns from injury.

According to a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers have held discussions both “publicly and privately” that they might be unsure how to handle the former MVP’s return.

According to Rapoport, if the Panthers keep winning, then Allen will remain as the starter. Carolina has won three straight games in Newton’s absence heading into a Week 6 game in London against the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The #Panthers won’t make a QB decision until Cam Newton is fully and 100% healthy. After that, it could get interesting. My story before today’s 9:30 am game on @nflnetwork: https://t.co/xA99WAruaw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2019

Uncertainty Swirling Around Newton’s Return

“The focus has been only on the now,” Rapoport reported. “While the public assumes Newton comes back after the bye, sources with knowledge of the Panthers’ situation say they are not even sure that is the case. He may not start practicing next week.”

Until Newton returns to practice, the issue is moot. However if Allen keeps playing at the level he has performed at in Cam’s absence, the Carolina coaching staff will be faced with an interesting decision.

Newton struggled mightily in the first two weeks of the season, both Panthers losses. Allen came on in relief in Week 3 and lifted Carolina to their first win of the season in an impressive road performance over the Arizona Cardinals.

In that game against Arizona, Allen completed 19-of-26 passes for 261 yards with four touchdowns in a 38-20 victory. Since then, Allen has continued to shine, winning all three of his starts while not throwing an interception.

Allen was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Texas A&M. He appeared in two games last season and started the Panthers’ Week 17 game at New Orleans, a 33-14 Panthers win. That game was Allen’s first career victory as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

“Teammates have been impressed with how level-headed Allen has been,” Rapoport reported. “He’s exceeded expectations by a lot.”

If the team keeps winning, Carolina will have a difficult decision on their hands when Newton does return to practice from a sprained foot.

Cam Newton Continues to be Plagued by Injuries

This most recent foot sprain is an addendum to an already long list of injuries for the 30-year-old veteran quarterback. In the last three seasons, Newton has also sustained severe damage to his throwing shoulder and rotator cuff, a grade 1 knee strain and a concussion.

This most recent injury was sustained in a Thursday night Week 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newton has not practiced since the injury. The Panthers have a Week 7 bye after their trip to London, and it is unsure when Newton will officially return to the practice field.

Panthers officially ruled out QB Cam Newton due to his foot injury, meaning Carolina QB Kyle Allen will start Sunday vs Cardinals. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

Prior to his injury, Newton looked sluggish this season, posting an 0-2 record and completing just 49 percent of his passes with a 70.1 quarterback rating. Newton failed to throw a touchdown pass in his only two games this season. His completion percentage and yards per attempt. His play, along with his health has continued to decline over the past couple of years and now the team might be faced with a tipping point as to the future starting status of the former MVP.

