Cari Cullum: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Cari Campbell Cullum, 34, is charged with attempted murder after police said she intentionally drove into a lake with her young daughter in the car.

Cullum and the 2-year-old child were both rescued before first responders arrived and were not injured. Police did not release the man’s name but said he was a friend whom Cullum had called that morning.

Cullum is an elementary school teacher and the mother of three children.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Police Chief: “This Was Not an Accident”

Police in Columbus, Mississippi are investigating the case as an attempted murder. Officials say Cari Campbell Cullum drove to Columbus Lake early in the morning on September 21, 2019. She then backed her SUV into the water off a boat ramp near the Columbus Lock and Dam. Her two-year-old daughter was also in the vehicle at the time.

Chief Fred Shelton explained in a news release that preliminary evidence indicates that Cullum drove the vehicle into the lake on purpose. “This is a tragic case and we believe this was not an accident… Her children are in the care of another person at this time.”

Cullum was arrested on September 27. She has bee charged with attempted murder.

2. Cullum Reportedly Called a Friend & This Person Rescued Cullum & Her Daughter

Teacher drove into Mississippi lake with her child inside; charged with attempted murder https://t.co/kwntA14WiQ — Clarion Ledger (@clarionledger) October 1, 2019

Cari Campbell Cullum had called a friend early that morning. That phone call may have been what ultimately saved her life and that of her daughter’s.

The Columbus Police Department said that a man went into the lake and smashed a window of the SUV to get Cullum and her daughter out. He rescued them before emergency responders even had a chance to get there.

The man was not publicly named. Police Chief Fred Shelton told NBC affiliate WTVA-TV, “The man that put his own life at risk to save these two people is a hero. We would never tell anyone to take such actions, but he did what he had to do. I am convinced the outcome would have been much worse without his life-saving work.”

3. Cari Cullum Is a Second-Grade Teacher in Hamilton, Mississippi

Cari Campbell Cullum is an elementary school teacher. According to her Facebook page, she works at Hamilton Elementary School and teaches second grade.

As of October 1, Cullum was still listed on the Monroe County School District’s faculty page as a second-grade teacher. The superintendent of the district, Brian Jernigan, told the Clarion-Ledger, “This is something that we’re working through now as a district” when asked about Cullum’s arrest.

4. Cari Cullum Graduated From the Mississippi University for Women, According to Her Facebook Page

Cari Campbell Cullum is a Mississippi native, according to her Facebook page. She graduated from the now-closed Central Academy in Macon in 2003. She then attended East Mississippi Community College.

Cullum says on her Facebook page that she later returned to college at the Mississippi University for Women in Columbus, Mississippi. She says she studied elementary education and graduated in 2011.

Cullum appears to have used her former name, possibly her maiden name, when she applied for a teaching license. A search of the Mississippi Educator Licensure Management System does not bring up any results for Cari Cullum.

But a search for Cari Campbell along with her birth date brings up a teaching license registered to “Cari C. Coleman.” (A separate search of online records suggest that Cullum’s last name has legally changed at least twice and has been Campbell and Coleman in the past).

The certificate states that she is licensed to teach English, elementary education, and general sciences until June 30, 2021.

5. Cari Cullum Is Divorced With Three Children

Cari Cullum wrote on her Facebook page that she is divorced. On Facebook, she she uses the name Cari Diana Campbell. Her Twitter page, which is set to private, includes both the last names Cullum and Coleman.

Cullum is the mother of three children. Police told the Clarion-Ledger that the children were being cared for by “another person” in light of Cullum’s arrest.