Joshua Brown Shot About 5 Miles from South Side Flats, Where Botham Jean Lived

Joshua Brown, who testified during Amber Guyger’s trial, was shot and killed at a Dallas apartment complex on Friday night. Police have not released a motive or a suspect. The news of his death has traveled quickly on social media, but there has been some confusion about where the shooting took place. Joshua Brown was not shot at the same apartment complex, South Side Flats, where Botham Jean was shot.

Joshua Brown Was Shot at Atera Apartments

Some social media reports that are circulating have incorrectly assumed that Joshua Brown was shot at the same complex where Botham Jean was shot. But this is not accurate, according to local media reports. Brown was shot at a different complex about 12 miles away.

According to NBC DFW, Brown was shot at 10:30 p.m. on Friday night at the Atera apartments on the 4600 block of Cedar Springs Road. The shooting was in the vicinity of the Dallas North Tollway and Lemmon Avenue. WFAA confirmed the same location for Brown’s shooting.

The Atera Apartments in Dallas are located at 4606 Cedar Springs Road. Here is a map of where the Atera Apartments are located:

When police arrived on the scene, they found Brown shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Botham Jean’s family and is working with Brown’s mother on the murder case, said that Brown was shot at close range and his mother suspects foul play. Merritt initially said on Twitter that Brown was shot in the mouth and chest while exiting his car at his apartment complex, but he later clarified that it wasn’t clear where Brown was shot. He described the shooting as an “ambush.”

Botham Jean Was Shot at South Side Flats

Joshua Brown was living on the same floor as Botham Jean when Jean was shot and killed by Amber Guyger. Brown was a witness in Guyger’s trial on September 24. Brown’s apartment was directly across from Jean’s and he was walking to his apartment when he heard the gunshots, Merritt said.

Merritt wrote, in part:

Joshua Brown, the next door neighbor of #BothamJean was killed last night after being shot several times by an unknown assailant. … An ADA has confirmed that it was in fact Brown who was killed although they have yet to identify a suspect or motive for the shooting. The case is now in the hands of the Dallas Police Department. Brown’s testimony stood out as a fact witness who was approaching his apartment directly across from Botham Jean’s apartment when shots rang out. Brown was still visibly shaken up from the incident when he took the stand to testify on behalf of the prosecution. His murder underscores the reality of the black experience in America. A former athlete turned entrepreneur— Brown lived in constant fear that he could be the next victim of gun violence…”

Joshua Brown was not shot at the same apartment complex where Botham Jean lived when he was shot. Jean was shot at South Side Flats, according to reports by The Daily Beast, NBC DFW, and others. Jean was killed just about a year ago in September 2018.

South Side Flats, where Botham Jean was shot, is located at 1210 S. Lamar St. in Dallas, Texas. Here’s a map of where South Side Flats is located:

The two apartments are approximately five-and-a-half miles or 12 minutes apart if traffic is fairly light.

So according to local news reports, Joshua Brown was not shot at the same apartment complex where Botham Jean was shot, despite social media rumors to the contrary. But his shooting remains a mystery, and police have not yet released any details about a possible suspect or motive.

