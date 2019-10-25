PG&E Power Outage Shutoff Map: Cities & Times for the Weekend

Once again, PG&E is planning more potential power shutdowns and blackouts this weekend as Red Flag conditions come to northern California. But this time around, the shutdown could affect 800,000 people or more, possibly even more than the first time in October. If this PG&E shutoff is initiated, it will be due to gusty winds and dry conditions causing an increased fire risk. (If you want to learn about the latest fires in California, see Heavy’s story here.)

To stay updated on shutoffs in your area, call 1-866-743-6589 or fill out an online form here. You can get power shutoff alerts here. You can also get text updates by texting ENROLL to 976-33. Or enroll in ZIP code alerts by calling 1-877-9000-PGE.

PG&E is providing updates here, here, and here.

PG&E noted on October 25 that shutdowns may begin on October 26:

“Weather conditions, including potential fire risk, have been forecast that may impact electric service to portions of our service area. If a decision is made to turn off power, we expect to start turning off power for safety as outlined below. If you live in these communities, PG&E will attempt to contact you via telephone, text and email. Please check back for the latest information as the area and number of customers impacted are updated as weather conditions change. Outages (weather event plus restoration time) could last longer than 48 hours. For planning purposes, PG&E suggests customers prepare for outages that could last several days.”

Maps Showing Outage Areas

PG&E provides the following map (which you can view in full here) showing areas that may be affected by the outage.

The official address to look up and see if you might be affected by the PSPS is here. This tool is only useful before an outage to determine if your address might be affected.

After the outage begins, the best site for seeing current outages is PG&E’s official outage map here. At that map, you can enter your address to determine if there’s an outage near you and when power might be back on. The map above will no longer be relevant once the power outages have started.

An alternative map to track power outages, planned shutoff areas, and power outage incidents, is found on ARCGIS here. The map is also below. It was shared on Reddit originally by u/CPhTonReddit, and was created by Solano County on October 9. Although it was created October 9, it continues to be updated for new and ongoing outages. You can zoom in or out using the + or – icons to view more details. Note that the map doesn’t just include planned outages, but notices about weather events that could affect outages and current outages from other sources. NOTE: This map below should only be used as a backup for PG&E’s official maps, which are listed above.

The map above sometimes requires a login to view. It’s created by Solano County, although it appears to have more details than just for that county. You can sign up for a free 21-day trial, which should cover you during the outage to keep viewing the map above. Go to this link to sign up for an ArcGIS online free trial.

Timing for Outages

PG&E has begun restoring power in some areas over the past day, but now is looking into shutting down power again in other areas depending on the weather.

For areas that could be affected this weekend, PG&E says that the windy weather event is expected to arrive in the area between 6 and 10 p.m. on Saturday and last until midday on Monday. PG&E would need to start shutting off power several hours before the wind event arrives, which could mean Saturday morning or afternoon. Then because it takes time to restore power and PG&E has to inspect lines for damage first, it could be later on Monday before some areas see their power restored — or even later than that.

PG&E noted: “PG&E customers across Northern and Central California will feel the effects of hot, dry winds at different times, which means outage times will vary, as well.”

This could affect 850,000 customers across 36 counties, depending on what happens with the weather and wind.

Counties that could be impacted, according to PG&E, include: “portions of 36 counties across portions of Humboldt, the Sierra foothills, Western Sacramento Valley, North Bay, and across the greater Bay area, Monterey Bay and northern Central Coast on Saturday, Oct. 26. Customers in the southern-most portion of PG&E’s service area in Kern County could have power shut off for safety on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Counties & Cities That Could Be Impacted

Here is a list of counties and cities that could be impacted, as provided by PG&E:

Alameda County (57,360 customers inc. 1,302 medical baseline) in Albany, Berkeley, Canyon, Castro Valley, Dublin, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, Sunol

(57,360 customers inc. 1,302 medical baseline) in Albany, Berkeley, Canyon, Castro Valley, Dublin, Fremont, Hayward, Livermore, Oakland, Piedmont, Pleasanton, San Leandro, Sunol Alpine County (66 customers inc. 0 medical baseline) in Bear Valley

(66 customers inc. 0 medical baseline) in Bear Valley Amador County (19,909 customers inc. 974 medical baseline) in Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Ione, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano

(19,909 customers inc. 974 medical baseline) in Amador City, Drytown, Fiddletown, Ione, Jackson, Martell, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, River Pines, Sutter Creek, Volcano Butte County (19,152 inc. 1,398 medical baseline) in Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill

(19,152 inc. 1,398 medical baseline) in Bangor, Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Butte Meadows, Chico, Clipper Mills, Cohasset, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Forest Ranch, Magalia, Oroville, Palermo, Paradise, Rackerby, Stirling City, Yankee Hill Calaveras County (30,396 inc. 1,370 medical baseline) in Angels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Burson, Camp Connell, Campo Seco, Copperopolis, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Tamarack, Vallecito, Valley Springs, Wallace, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville

(30,396 inc. 1,370 medical baseline) in Angels Camp, Arnold, Avery, Burson, Camp Connell, Campo Seco, Copperopolis, Dorrington, Douglas Flat, Glencoe, Hathaway Pines, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Murphys, Rail Road Flat, San Andreas, Sheep Ranch, Tamarack, Vallecito, Valley Springs, Wallace, West Point, White Pines, Wilseyville Colusa County (64 inc. 2 medical baseline) in Arbuckle, Maxwell, Sites, Williams

(64 inc. 2 medical baseline) in Arbuckle, Maxwell, Sites, Williams Contra Costa County (48,824 inc. 1,610 medical baseline) in Alamo, Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Canyon, Clayton, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Diablo, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Hercules, Kensington, Knightsen, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Richmond, Rodeo, San Pablo, San Ramon, Walnut Creek

(48,824 inc. 1,610 medical baseline) in Alamo, Antioch, Brentwood, Byron, Canyon, Clayton, Concord, Crockett, Danville, Diablo, El Cerrito, El Sobrante, Hercules, Kensington, Knightsen, Lafayette, Martinez, Moraga, Orinda, Pinole, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Port Costa, Richmond, Rodeo, San Pablo, San Ramon, Walnut Creek El Dorado County (56,643 inc. 2,774 medical baseline) in Cameron Park, Camino, Cold Springs, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado Hills, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges

(56,643 inc. 2,774 medical baseline) in Cameron Park, Camino, Cold Springs, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado Hills, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Lotus, Mount Aukum, Pacific House, Pilot Hill, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Rescue, Shingle Springs, Somerset, Twin Bridges Glenn County (43 inc. 2 medical baseline) in Orland, Willows

(43 inc. 2 medical baseline) in Orland, Willows Humboldt County (64,710 inc. 2,057 medical baseline) in Alderpoint, Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg Blue Lake, Bridgeville, Carlotta, Eureka, Fernbridge, Ferndale, Fieldbrook, Fields, Landing, Fortuna, Garberville, Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta Manila, Mckinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Rio Dell, Samoa, Scotia, Trinidad, Weitchpec, Weott, Willow Creek

(64,710 inc. 2,057 medical baseline) in Alderpoint, Alton, Arcata, Bayside, Blocksburg Blue Lake, Bridgeville, Carlotta, Eureka, Fernbridge, Ferndale, Fieldbrook, Fields, Landing, Fortuna, Garberville, Honeydew, Hoopa, Hydesville, Kneeland, Korbel, Loleta Manila, Mckinleyville, Miranda, Myers Flat, Orick, Orleans, Phillipsville, Redcrest, Rio Dell, Samoa, Scotia, Trinidad, Weitchpec, Weott, Willow Creek Kern County (842 inc. 27 medical baseline) in Arvin, Bakersfield, Lebec, Grapevine

(842 inc. 27 medical baseline) in Arvin, Bakersfield, Lebec, Grapevine Lake County (37,441 inc. 2,170 medical baseline) in Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs

(37,441 inc. 2,170 medical baseline) in Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Glenhaven, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Loch Lomond, Lower Lake, Lucerne, Middletown, Nice, Upper Lake, Witter Springs Marin County (86,813 inc. 1,574 medical baseline) in Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Inverness, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tomales, Woodacre

(86,813 inc. 1,574 medical baseline) in Belvedere, Bolinas, Corte Madera, Dillon Beach, Fairfax, Fallon, Forest Knolls, Greenbrae, Inverness, Kentfield, Lagunitas, Larkspur, Marshall, Mill Valley, Muir Beach, Nicasio, Novato, Olema, Point Reyes Station, Ross, San Anselmo, San Geronimo, San Rafael, Sausalito, Stinson Beach, Tiburon, Tomales, Woodacre Mariposa County (809 inc. 42 medical baseline) in Coulterville, Greeley Hill

(809 inc. 42 medical baseline) in Coulterville, Greeley Hill Mendocino County (12,755 inc. 408 medical baseline) in Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, Westport, Willits, Yorkville

(12,755 inc. 408 medical baseline) in Albion, Boonville, Branscomb, Cummings, Dos Rios, Elk, Gualala, Hopland, Laytonville, Leggett, Little River, Manchester, Philo, Piercy, Point Arena, Potter Valley, Redwood Valley, Ukiah, Westport, Willits, Yorkville Monterey County (993 inc. 49 medical baseline) in Aromas, Salinas

(993 inc. 49 medical baseline) in Aromas, Salinas Napa County (11,294 inc. 248 medical baseline) in Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville

(11,294 inc. 248 medical baseline) in Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Oakville, Pope Valley, Rutherford, St Helena, Yountville Nevada County (43,211 inc. 1,822 medical baseline) in Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Smartsville, Soda Springs, Washington

(43,211 inc. 1,822 medical baseline) in Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, Norden, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough And Ready, Smartsville, Soda Springs, Washington Placer County (31,277 inc. 1,275 medical baseline) in Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Penryn, Weimar

(31,277 inc. 1,275 medical baseline) in Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Granite Bay, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Newcastle, Penryn, Weimar Plumas County (785 inc. 6 medical baseline) in Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie, Twain

(785 inc. 6 medical baseline) in Belden, La Porte, Quincy, Storrie, Twain San Benito County (1,369 inc. 39 medical baseline) in Aromas, Hollister, San Juan Bautista

(1,369 inc. 39 medical baseline) in Aromas, Hollister, San Juan Bautista San Joaquin County (372 inc. 5 medical baseline) in Linden

(372 inc. 5 medical baseline) in Linden San Mateo County (64,932 inc. 1,293 medical baseline) in Belmont, Burlingame, Daly City, El Granada, Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montara, Moss Beach, Pacifica, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Gregorio, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Woodside, Unincorporated Communities in Southwest San Mateo County

(64,932 inc. 1,293 medical baseline) in Belmont, Burlingame, Daly City, El Granada, Emerald Hills, Half Moon Bay, Hillsborough, La Honda, Loma Mar, Montara, Moss Beach, Pacifica, Pescadero, Portola Valley, Redwood City, San Bruno, San Carlos, San Gregorio, San Mateo, South San Francisco, Woodside, Unincorporated Communities in Southwest San Mateo County Santa Clara County (27,093 inc. 823 medical baseline) in Coyote, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Redwood Estates, San Jose, San Martin

(27,093 inc. 823 medical baseline) in Coyote, Cupertino, Gilroy, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Los Gatos, Monte Sereno, Morgan Hill, Redwood Estates, San Jose, San Martin Santa Cruz County (44,945 inc. 2,095 medical baseline) in Aptos, Ben Lomond, Brookdale, Capitola, Corralitos, Felton, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Mount Hermon, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Soquel

(44,945 inc. 2,095 medical baseline) in Aptos, Ben Lomond, Brookdale, Capitola, Corralitos, Felton, Freedom, La Selva Beach, Mount Hermon, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, Soquel Shasta County (28,460 inc. 1,663 medical baseline) in Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Ono, Palo Cedro, Platina, Round Mountain, Shingletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore

(28,460 inc. 1,663 medical baseline) in Anderson, Bella Vista, Big Bend, Cottonwood, French Gulch, Igo, Lakehead, Millville, Montgomery Creek, Oak Run, Ono, Palo Cedro, Platina, Round Mountain, Shingletown, Whiskeytown, Whitmore Sierra County (1,159 inc. 14 medical baseline) in Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City

(1,159 inc. 14 medical baseline) in Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City Siskiyou County (51 inc. 0 medical baseline) in Somes Bar

(51 inc. 0 medical baseline) in Somes Bar Solano County (10,232 inc. 545 medical baseline) in Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Vallejo

(10,232 inc. 545 medical baseline) in Fairfield, Suisun City, Vacaville, Vallejo Sonoma County (92,877 inc. 2,695 medical baseline) in Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Freestone, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Larkfield, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penngrove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Stewarts Point, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor

(92,877 inc. 2,695 medical baseline) in Annapolis, Bodega, Bodega Bay, Camp Meeker, Cazadero, Cloverdale, Cotati, Duncans Mills, Forestville, Freestone, Geyserville, Glen Ellen, Graton, Guerneville, Healdsburg, Jenner, Kenwood, Larkfield, Monte Rio, Occidental, Penngrove, Petaluma, Rio Nido, Rohnert Park, Sebastopol, Stewarts Point, Valley Ford, Villa Grande, Windsor Stanislaus County (163 inc. 2 medical baseline) in Knights Ferry, Oakdale, Patterson, Westley

(163 inc. 2 medical baseline) in Knights Ferry, Oakdale, Patterson, Westley Tehama County (19,238 inc. 1,218 medical baseline) in Corning, Flournoy, Gerber, Los Molinos, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Proberta, Red Bluff, Vina

(19,238 inc. 1,218 medical baseline) in Corning, Flournoy, Gerber, Los Molinos, Manton, Mill Creek, Mineral, Paskenta, Paynes Creek, Proberta, Red Bluff, Vina Trinity County (1,046 inc. 39 medical baseline) in Del Loma, Hawkins Bar

(1,046 inc. 39 medical baseline) in Del Loma, Hawkins Bar Tuolumne County (29,454 inc. 1,476 medical baseline) in Big Oak Flat, Chinese Camp, Columbia, Groveland, Jamestown, Long Barn, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Sonora, Soulsbyville, Strawberry, Twain Harte

(29,454 inc. 1,476 medical baseline) in Big Oak Flat, Chinese Camp, Columbia, Groveland, Jamestown, Long Barn, Mi Wuk Village, Pinecrest, Sonora, Soulsbyville, Strawberry, Twain Harte Yolo County (530 inc. 15 medical baseline) in Brooks, Capay, Esparto, Guinda, Rumsey, Winters

(530 inc. 15 medical baseline) in Brooks, Capay, Esparto, Guinda, Rumsey, Winters Yuba County (5,502 inc. 313 medical baseline) in Browns Valley, Camptonville, Dobbins, Loma Rica, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley, Wheatland

Preparing for an Outage

Do you have emergency supplies (food, water, flashlights, a radio, fresh batteries, first aid supplies & cash)? A back up charger for your phone? Know how to manually open your garage door? Learn more about preparing for a Public Safety Power Shutoff. https://t.co/X1ClEBVeda pic.twitter.com/J89kdVmxpJ — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 22, 2019

The webpage here gives tips for preparing for a shutoff and how to make sure that PG&E can reach you for updates.

Here is the advice that PG&E shares. First, you’ll see advice on planning to be without electricity.

And here is the advice on steps to take during an outage.

In short, you’re told to unplug and turn off appliances, equipment and electronics to avoid damage from surges. Leave a single lamp on to alert you when power is back. Once it returns, turn on your appliances one at a time. Refrigerators may stay cold for four hours and a full freezer can keep its temperature for up to 48 hours, as long as both are kept closed. Coolers with ice can also be used.

Generators, camp stoves, and charcoal grills should only be used outdoors, PG&E notes.

