WATCH: Papa John’s Founder Says He Ate “40 Pizzas in the Last 30 Days” in Awkward Interview

Papa John’s founder and former CEO John Schnatter sat down for an interview with local Kentucky news station WDRB News to discuss his recent ouster from the company and what’s up next for him.

The interview started off harmlessly enough but things got weird when Schnatter was asked about his former company.

The founder and public face of Papa John’s used the N-word during a conference call between Papa John’s executives and marketing agency Laundry Service in May 2018. To put things in context, Schnatter was participating in a role-playing exercise for Schnatter designed to prevent future public-relations snafus

“Colonel Sanders called blacks n—–s,” Schnatter said on the conference call, before complaining that Sanders never faced public backlash. He then reflected on his early life in Indiana, where, he said, people used to drag African-Americans from trucks until they died.

In the interview with WDRB, Schnatter says the “conference call was taped” which is “good for me” because he “didn’t say anything that was racist.” He was trying to “convey his hatred for racism”.

He claims the entire exercise was a setup by people in his circle of trust who wanted to run the business and take more of the profits. “They know what they did, they know it was a setup, they know this whole thing is an entire farce.” He told WDRB.

Up to this point, the interview is innocuous enough. Then Schnatter starts talking about the quality of Papa Johns and things go off the rails.

“I’ve had over 40 [Papa John’s] pizzas in the last 30 days, they don’t make them the way I used to make it, the way we used to make it.” He said.

Schnatter ends the interview on an ominous note. “Stay tuned, the day of reckoning will come, the record will be straight.” He tells the interviewer.

“Why not set the record straight now? What is it about the record that’s not straight?” The interviewer asks.

Schnatter chuckles and says again, “stay tuned”.

A user on Twitter took parts of the interview, edited them together and slowed them down to hilarious effect.

You can watch the edited, slowed down video below:

The Papa John interview is lovely pic.twitter.com/bpDMDm9t9G — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 26, 2019

Click here to watch Part 1 of the full, unedited interview.

Click here to watch Part 2 of the full, unedited interview.

John Schnatter’s Interview Was Immediately Turned into Memes

Nobody: Papa John with the grease sweats and tripping off 40 pizzas in 30 days:pic.twitter.com/Q7CzzphlXb — Dustin Brewer (@dstnbrwr) November 26, 2019

Papa John’s interview was a meme waiting to happen, all it took was some minor editing and the clips have started to go viral on Twitter. Most users isolated the “40 pizzas in 30 days” line and dubbed it over some other interviews.

Nearly every reply on the thread is a variation of “I’ve had 40 pizzas in 30 days.” Other users also pointed out how sweaty Schnatter appeared in the interview.

Why is he so wet — VP Rufus Cornpone (@gimmegrits) November 26, 2019

What if I told you, a man can eat a lot of pizzas? ESPN 40-for-30: Big Papa — Thomas Cavanagh (@TJCavs_) November 26, 2019

papa john is clearly on what we call the “elvis life trajectory” where you rule the world for a decade or two then turn into a disgusting sweaty monster who gets winded from watching sports https://t.co/YRQHiJlsnH — ski patrol lars (@KrangTNelson) November 26, 2019

Papa John is slowly but surely turning into a breathing garlic knot https://t.co/AGh0xsrYCP — FINNEAS (@finneas) November 26, 2019

Another user took the opportunity to re-post an old photo of Schnatter drunk at a University of Louisville basketball game.

The meme got so popular that it caught the attention of supermodel Chrissy Teigen who retweeted the video and said “Papa John has f****** HAD IT”.

papa john has fucking HAD IT https://t.co/6khz6avpSL — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 26, 2019

Other users talked about Schnatter wearing his trademark red shirt despite not working for Papa John’s anymore.

Not to be lost in the wake of the Papa John interview: he is wearing a shirt that says Jeff Baseball pic.twitter.com/S0FX1yT94X — Dan Clyne (@danCLYNE) November 26, 2019

just want to acknowledge his commitment to wearing gaudy red button downs even if they can’t have the papa john’s logo anymore https://t.co/vfTBFBTMCY — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) November 26, 2019

We’ll have to wait and see when John Schnatter’s “Day of reckoning” will be and what it will bring.

