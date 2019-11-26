Valley Plaza Mall Shooting in Bakersfield [Reports]

The Bakersfield Police Department have responded to a reported shooting at Valley Plaza Mall in Bakersfield, California. The shopping center is located at 2701 Ming Avenue.

Valley Plaza Mall is a popular shopping mall in Bakersfield, California. It is the largest mall in the San Joaquin Valley. The mall is situated near California State Route 99, the city’s main north/south freeway. Police are conducting a thorough search throughout Macy’s, Forever 21, and JC Penney.

A live feed of authorities on the scene was shared on Facebook by 23 ABC Bakersfield.

At around 6:15 p.m. local time, numerous tweets were sent out that the mall was put on lockdown.

SHOOTING AT VALLEY PLAZA PLEASE STAY HOME DO NOT COME TO THE MALL RIGHT NOW — milagros. (@dasoftparade) November 26, 2019



