will.i.am Tweets Accuse Qantas Flight Attendant of Racism

Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am has accused a Qantas flight attendant of treating him with racism on a flight, but he’s facing some criticism on social media for naming the flight attendant and the airline denies racism was involved.

“I am posting so that this doesn’t happen again…it shouldn’t happen to a Aboriginal, Latino, African, LGBTQ White, Red or anyone… everyone deserves to be treated with respect…” he wrote. He shared a photo of a police officer, writing, “This is how your greeted when you land from Brisbane to Sydney flying @qantas with a #RacistFlightattendant named (name removed by Heavy)…She sent the police after me bacause I couldn’t hear the P.A while making beats on the plane wearing noise canceling headphones…”

Here’s what will.i.am claims happened: “I was intimidated by 5 police officers when I landed…for what? 🤷🏿‍♂️ I put away my laptop when she asked…why would she feel threatened by me to call the police? What did I do wrong? I wasn’t out of hand.. I was polite & did what she asked… now you’re asking me to take abuse?”

“@Qantas Your #RacistFlightattendant was beyond rude & took it to the next level by calling the police on me. thank god the other passengers testified that SHE was out of Control 🙏🏿 the police finally let me go. imagine if the police were as aggressive as (flight attendant name removed) 😵,” he continued.

“I’m currently on a flight from Brisbane to Sydney. I’m sorry to say me and my group have experienced they worse service due to a overly aggressive flight attendant… I don’t want to believe she racist. But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of colour.”

He added: “No one said she was a white supremest (sic)… I said she singled every person of colourbin the flight and gave them a hard time…and went to the extreme of calling the police on me when I did nothing wrong…other passengers on the flight agreed that she was out of hand…I wasn’t ignoring the safety briefing…& I was paying attention…I put on my headphones 20min into the flight…”

In a response to another Twitter user, he wrote, “I’m sorry? Is callin the police on a passenger for not hearing he P.A due to wearing noise canceling headphones appropriate? If didn’t put away my laptop ‘in a rapid 2min time’ I’d understand. I did comply quickly & politely, only to be greeted by police. I think I was targeted.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Qantas Says It Was a Misunderstanding

If I did something wrong….or if I was the slightest bit rude to a FAN or a journalist during work, I would be publicly named…this is what Twitter is for…we are supposed to call out wrong doings so we can have a safer more compassionate world https://t.co/au4ibWeqWY — will.i.am (@iamwill) November 16, 2019

“There was a misunderstanding on board, which seems to have been exacerbated by will.i.am wearing noise cancelling headphones and not being able to hear instructions from crew,” Qantas told Telegraph. “We completely reject that this had anything to do with race. We’ll be following up with will.i.am and wish him well for the rest of the tour.”

Some people criticized will.i.am for naming the flight attendant. “Disgusting that you’ve publicly named her. I hear a lawsuit coming 😂,” wrote one person on Twitter. will.i.am responded to that person, writing, “If I did something wrong….or if I was the slightest bit rude to a FAN or a journalist during work, I would be publicly named…this is what Twitter is for…we are supposed to call out wrong doings so we can have a safer more compassionate world.”

He added, “Twitter is the people’s tool…rich and poor…a tool to use when things go wrong…it allows people can FEEL directly from the people that have FEELINGS…today I FELT discrimination…and I spoke for all the other people who are voiceless.”

He wrote, “I don’t regret my actions of taking to public to speak for the other for those who don’t have the voice who felt the same disrespect… I am saddened that People chose to spread hate and attack… there were other people on the flight were disrespected.”

will.i.am chastised a Twitter user who used the flight attendant’s name to call her a racist “b*tch.”

“Please do not send Hate…This type of disrespect and name calling is uncalled for…I don’t support abuse & attacks like this…I hope that everyone can be more compassionate & understanding towards one another…because it was the lack of compassion that caused this #noH8,” he admonished.

Peter Ford, an Australian entertainment reporter, challenged will.i.am on Twitter, writing, “…I’m pleased you’ve seen my message with evidence the woman is now being abused and yet you’re not willing to ask any of your fans to not do that on your behalf. That surprises & disappoints me.”

In another tweet to will.i.am, Ford wrote, “Why do you need to play this out so publicly? Even naming the flight attendant. It’s just an exercise in intimidation and ego on your part. You seriously think she was out looking to annoy people of colour? Grow up.”

will.i.am responded, “This is me filing a ‘proper complaint’…this way I know my complaint & treatment will be heard…I’m using the same tool you would use if you were wrongly accused of doing something & pulled away by police officers. I still don’t know what I did wrong for police to come 🤦🏿‍♂️.”

Others offered support.

Kate Selway wrote on Twitter, “I was on the same flight and couldn’t believe the appalling behaviour of the flight attendant. My apologies on behalf of Australia.”

A Twitter follower named Amon wrote, “Not only you there are soo many victims including me on the same flight.” will.i.am also retweeted a Twitter user named Mark Trent, who wrote, “Me too I was on the flight and I was hiding in the toilet shivering, shaking and shuddering uncontrollably while this horrendous racist attack was unfolding.”

Rochelle Loga wrote, “I have experienced the same kind of service on QA @iamwill & I also followed the appropriate complaints channel @mrpford & guess what?! QA do not want to know about it! All I experienced was auto responder msg! QA don’t care about complaints! Maybe they might take notice now?!”

@Qantas Y’all see this BS? Black people! Stop putting money in these racists pockets! Qantas Airlines employers are racist. Period! I definitely experienced today, & so did my bro @iamwill Fix this s*** @Qantas They threatened to call the cops on me if I didn’t check my guitar pic.twitter.com/G6LS0UjBao — Eric 'Pikfunk' Smith (@Pikfunk) November 16, 2019

Eric Smith, a bassist, also accused Qantas of mistreating him, writing, in a tweet shared by will.i.am, “@Qantas Y’all see this BS? Black people! Stop putting money in these racists pockets! Qantas Airlines employers are racist. Period! I definitely experienced today, & so did my bro @iamwill Fix this s*** @Qantas. They threatened to call the cops on me if I didn’t check my guitar.”