Roldan Agustin: A Tribute to the Pearl Harbor Shooting Victim

Roldan Agustin, a shipyard worker at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, has been identified as the second victim killed Wednesday when a U.S. Navy submariner opened fire on civilians.

The sailor, Gabriel Romero, was assigned as an armed guard for the USS Columbia, the submarine Romero was attached to. It was docked at Drydock 2 for maintenance when Romero used his service rifle to shoot three civilians before using his service pistol to shoot himself, according to U.S. military officials. Vincent Kapoi Jr., 32, was the first deceased victim to be identified.

Agustin was officially identified Friday afternoon by the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. His family gave a statement to KITV 4, calling him a patient man who loved spending time with his nieces. Although Roldan was a civilian, he was a retired military veteran. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from the Army National Guard, his family told the Star Advertiser.

Agustin’s Family Remembers Him as ‘Humble, Honest, Generous & Patient

Agustin’s family issued a statement to KITV 4 Friday, describing the loved one they lost. The family described Agustin as “humble,” “honest,” “generous” and “patient.” One of his hobbies was working on cars, they said. He loved spending time with his family, and “adored” his nieces, the statement said.

“Having grown up in Waipahu, Roldan enjoyed working on cars with his friends and spending time with his family and adored his nieces. We will forever remember Roldan to be humble and honest, and a generous and patient man.”

Agustin was raised a Waipahu, a former sugarcane plantation town on Oahu. It had a population of 38,216 in 2010, according to the Waipahu’s website. Waipahu is about 13 miles from the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Agustin lived in Ewa Beach, according to the Star Advertiser. Ewa Beach is about 20 miles from the military base.

The Navy and Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office released the names of the victims Friday after completing an investigation. The medical examiner ruled the cause of death for Roldan and Kapui as homicide and the cause of death for Romero as suicide. All three deaths were caused by gunshot wounds.

Agustin Was a U.S. Navy Veteran & Retired from the Army National Guard

Roldan Agustin’s family described him as a “true American patriot” in a statement published by the Star Advertiser. He served in both the U.S. Navy and the Army National Guard, retiring from the National Guard before taking a job as a civilian shipyard worker on Pearl Harbor for the Department of Defense.

“Roldan Agustin was a true American patriot, having served in the U.S. Navy, retiring from the Army National Guard and most recently working as a Department of Defense civilian employee at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard as a metals inspector,” the statement said.

"He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend to many. Having grown up in Waipahu, Roldan enjoyed working on cars with his friends and spending time with his family and adored his nieces. We will forever remember Roldan to be humble and honest, and a generous and patient man."

Roldan, Kapoi and the wounded victim were all workers on the shipyard. Jamie Hiranaka, the president of the union representing the workers, told the The Associated Press reports. they were all quality assurance inspectors. They checked welding and other work completed by shipyard workers.

The union, the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 121 Hawaii, said in a statement it was doing everything possible to help workers get through the shooting.

“Workers were in lockdown on base for hours yesterday; some were witnesses, others heard the gun shots, others locked down into the closest building they could find but most were locked in their offices not knowing (what) was happening. Many emotions were felt yesterday but most were of fear, terror, sadness and grief,” the statement said.

Agustin Was a Shop Planner for the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard & Lived in Hawaii

The civilians have been identified: – Vincent J. Kapoi of Hawaii, Metals Inspector Apprentice, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. – Roldan A. Agustin of Hawaii, Shop Planner (Nondestructive Testing), Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. 2/4 — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (@JointBasePHH) December 6, 2019

Roldan A. Agustin was a shop planner for the Pearl Harbor Navel Shipyard and worked in nondestructive testing, according to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, which publicly identified him Friday afternoon.

He worked as a metals inspector for the shipyard. The military base identified the victims and suspect in a tweet.

Two Department of Defense civilians died following a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Dec. 4. The shooter, a Navy Sailor assigned to USS Columbia (SSN 771), died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The civilians have been identified: – Vincent J. Kapoi of Hawaii, Metals Inspector Apprentice, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. – Roldan A. Agustin of Hawaii, Shop Planner (Nondestructive Testing), Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The Navy Sailor was identified as Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero of Texas, assigned to USS Columbia (SSN 771). The submarine, homeported in in Pearl Harbor, remains in dry-dock at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard for routine maintenance.

