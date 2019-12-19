South Park Mall Shooting Investigated in San Antonio: Police

Four people were shot at South Park Mall in San Antonio, Texas, local journalists are reporting in an unfolding situation.

Police confirmed there was a shooting, writing on their Twitter page: “Officers are at South Park Mall at 2310 SW Military Dr. investigating a shooting. Please stay away from this area as officers investigate.” Here’s the first tweet on the matter from San Antonio PD.

Officers are at South Park Mall at 2310 SW Military Dr. investigating a shooting. Please stay away from this area as officers investigate. — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) December 19, 2019

Police did not provide a number of victims, but local journalists are reporting that four people might have been shot at the mall, and the shooter is at large.

“BREAKING: 4 people have been shot at South Park Mall. We have crews on the way. Police are searching for the shooter,” wrote journalist Irene Cruz on Twitter. Whether this was an active shooter situation or whether anyone had died was not yet clear.

Journalist Matthew Seedorff reported a similar account, writing on Twitter, “BREAKING: Four people shot at San Antonio’s South Park Mall. Right now police are looking for the shooter.”

BREAKING: Four people shot at San Antonio’s South Park Mall. Right now police are looking for the shooter — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) December 19, 2019

The shooting reports broke out on the evening of December 18, 2019. You can watch live video from the scene below. Although the motive was not yet clear, witnesses reported arguing:

Out at South Park Mall on JCPenny side. Police sectioned off area in parking lot. Witnesses say there was lots of arguing moments after the shooting. @mySA pic.twitter.com/DDCCxauOvU — Jacob Beltran (@JBfromSA) December 19, 2019

The media and police were clustered near the JC Penney store, although it’s not clear yet where exactly the shooting occurred.

Waiting for San Antonio Police to give us an update about tonight’s reported shooting at South Park Mall. pic.twitter.com/zVxK5k6Mu1 — Robert Price (@RobertPriceTV) December 19, 2019

People Claimed There Was a Shooting & One Person Wrote on Twitter About Carrying ‘2 Kids Out’

People also took to Twitter to report that there was a shooter at the mall.

“NO ONE COME TO SOUTH PARK MALL. THERE IS A SHOOTING. I HAD TO CARRY 2 KIDS OUT,” wrote one Twitter user.

“Shooting inside south park mall,” wrote another. A woman wrote on Facebook, “Gunshots at South Park Mall…Get out now… Soon as we closed the car doors a stampede of PEOPLE came RUNNING out! 😱”

“casually shopping, and someone wants to shoot at south park mall.. sheesh. what is this world coming to,” a man wrote on Twitter.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the shooting reports.