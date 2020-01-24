Houston Explosion: Video, Radar, & Damage Photos

A massive explosion rocked a neighborhood in Houston, Texas in the early morning of January 24, 2020, damaging many people’s homes and leaving a half-mile debris field.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo issued this warning, “Until further notice avoid inhalation exposure out of over abundance of caution.” Click 2 Houston reported that an employee remains missing. Numerous residents told the television station that their homes were damaged with broken windows and garage doors. The Houston Chronicle reported that the explosion occurred at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, a machining and manufacturing company located at 4525 Gessner.

Live video news coverage shows the damage.

The Houston Fire Chief said in a news conference that units were assessing damage throughout the neighborhoods, but there are no reports of hazards to the air quality.

The Houston Fire Department reported that there is no evacuation order at this time, however. “No evacuation order has been given at this time. @HoustonFire HazMat team is on scene and monitoring.” The Fire Department’s initial report said: “Explosion of building: 4500 Gessner. Patrol units blocking off streets in the area. HFD responding.”

Breaking: Video just into our newsroom showing the aftermath of an explosion in Houston, TX. Police say this is an industrial facility. Witnesses say the windows and walls of their homes rattled. At this hour, authorities warn of a second blast. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/w5BPCwx2a6 — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) January 24, 2020

At least one person was injured, the fire department says, writing, “HFD Hazmat responding to the area near 4500 block of Gessner. Firefighters responding to reports of an explosion. One person has been transported to the hospital from that area.” Chief Samuel Peña added, “This is still an active scene. Avoid the area. No evacuation order given at this time. We will advise of the possible cause of the explosion as soon as we have concrete info. HazMat team is on scene and monitoring.”

Update: @HoustonFire and @HoustonPolice say one employee is unaccounted for following the explosion. Rescue crews are not able to begin searching until all valves feeding a chemical compound are closed. Right now, they are asking people to stay away from the area. @wpri12 https://t.co/HVdRY6vqbu pic.twitter.com/3oN5xxuo5e — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) January 24, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

A Doorbell Camera Captured the Moment the Explosion Occurred

Thoughts to all those near the #explosion. Everyone check on your neighbors, especially the elderly.

Structural damage will need to be assessed on all those in area too. My ceiling fell down 2 miles away.#Allstate#SpringBranchExplosion #Houston #HoustonExplosion https://t.co/rOjeefhmbD — Seth Victoria (@Original_Seth_V) January 24, 2020

A resident captured the explosion on a widely shared doorbell video, which you can see above.

“(The explosion) knocked us all out of our bed, it was so strong,” said resident Mark Brady to Click2 Houston. “It busted out every window in our house. It busted everybody’s garage door in around here … and closer toward the explosion over here, it busted people’s roofs in and walls in and we don’t know what it is … It’s a warzone over here.”

Photos showed damage to windows.

You can See the Explosion on Radar imagery

In all my years, I've never seen this on our local radar. A giant explosion occurred just before 4:30am this morning in Northwest Houston and was felt more than 20 miles away. Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston. #explosion #Houston #Radar pic.twitter.com/6XJ5Wa5P0K — Mike Iscovitz (@Fox26Mike) January 24, 2020

Radar images show the explosion. Mike Iscovitz, a meteorologist for Fox 26, wrote on Twitter, “In all my years, I’ve never seen this on our local radar. A giant explosion occurred just before 4:30am this morning in Northwest Houston and was felt more than 20 miles away. Radar clearly shows this brief FLASH of reflectivity from NW Houston.”

Here’s another view on radar:

According to Chief Acevedo, “Debris field out here is about half a mile. No inhalation known hazard. More to follow.”

Spring Branch ISD wrote on Twitter, “Houston Fire Dept. has stated the fumes from the Gessner explosion earlier this morning are non-toxic. We plan for a safe and regular school day for all SBISD schools.”