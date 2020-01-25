Lisa McMullan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Lisa McMullan was named as the 51-year-old woman who opened fire “without apparent provocation” in a Chicago-area cigar bar, murdering a beloved retired state trooper and injuring two current and former law enforcement officers.

The suspect, whose full name is Lisa V. McMullan, then killed herself at the scene, the Humidor Cigar Lounge. McMullan was from Hyde Park, Illinois.

“The person responsible for the shooting at 1600 Ogden Avenue has been identified as Lisa V. McMullan of 1400 E. 55th Place in Chicago. She died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was 51 years old,” the Lisle Police Department said in a news release.

“We have no idea why this happened,” said Ron Wilke, acting chief with the Lisle Police Department, according to NBC Chicago. “Certainly that will come out in the next day or so as we get some interviews.”

1. Police Say McMullan Stood Up & Shot the Victim in the Back of the Head as He Watched Television, ‘Without Apparent Provocation’

On January 24, 2020, at approximately 10:13 p.m., Lisle Police Officers were dispatched to the Humidor of Lisle, 1600 Ogden Avenue, for a report of a shooting in progress, the Lisle Police Department said in a news release.

“Responding officers arrived at 10:14 p.m., secured the scene, and provided medical aid to injured parties. Three people were transported to local hospitals, and one person was found dead at the scene,” the release says.

Police say the shooting “was captured on a surveillance video, and was reviewed by officers at the scene. This video shows several people seated in a media room watching a big screen television. Without apparent provocation, a female seated in a chair behind the victims stands up, draws a handgun and shoots the first male victim in the back of the head. According to the video, she then fires several rounds at two additional male victims, before fatally shooting herself in the head.”

2. McMullan & the Victims Were ‘Acquaintances’

According to the Associated Press, Lisa McMullan and the victims were “acquaintances.” The deceased victim was named as Gregory Rieves, 51, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Rieves was a retired Illinois State Police trooper.

The other victims were a retired and off-duty law enforcement officer – also state troopers. They’re expected to recover from their wounds. The injured victims were identified as Lloyd Graham, a retired special agent, and 48-year-old Kaiton Bullock, an off-duty trooper.

In a statement, Illinois State Police wrote, “It is with much sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of retired Illinois State Police Trooper Gregory Rieves (M/51), and of serious injuries sustained by retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham(M/55), and current ISP District Chicago veteran Trooper Kaiton Bullock (M/48). All three officers, active and retired, were victims of a shooting that occurred in Lisle, Illinois at approximately 10:13 in the evening on Friday, January 24, while they were patrons at the Humidor of Lisle establishment. Retired Trooper Rieves succumbed to his injuries at a local area hospital. Trooper Kaiton Bullock and retired Special Agent Lloyd Graham are both currently hospitalized in stable condition after sustaining serious injuries.”

Lisle police said the first victim was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. “The other two victims were admitted to area hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening gunshot wounds. This incident was contained to a single room within the building; no other persons were injured or involved,” the release says.

3. McMullan Killed Herself at the Scene

Lisle police say McMullan took her own life at the cigar bar.

“The suspect was identified as a 51-year-old female, who died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” the police news release says.

“The victims included a 51-year-old male, who passed away at a local hospital. The two other victims include a 55-year-old male, and a 48-year-old male. As of this release, these two victims remain under hospital care, but are expected to recover.”

Lisle is located about 26 miles from Chicago.

4. Illinois State Police Said Their Police Family Has ‘Heavy Hearts’

The Illinois State Police released a statement after news spread that the three victims have ties to that agency.

“The Illinois State Police family have heavy hearts this morning. We are mourning the loss of a retired Trooper, and praying for a full recovery of both our active and retired officers. Please keep all our officers and families in your prayers in the dark and painful moment,” ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Of the slain former trooper, ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said in a news conference: “Many people thought very fondly of him and many people are very saddened by this terrible violence.”

5. Rieves Retired Just Last Spring & Was Remembered as One of the ‘Most Kind People You Could Ever Meet’

The slain victim, Rieves, had only recently retired.

According to CBS Local, he served as a trooper for 25 years, retiring in March 2019. He attended Indiana State University.

A man who knew him wrote on Facebook, “I met Greg at the Humidor around the time he retired. He was one of the most kind people you could ever meet. It’s hitting me pretty hard so that’s a testament of how great a person he was. RIH Greg.”

Another person wrote, “Horrible 😢😭 she killed my friend! I’ve known Greg since grammer school. He was a braveheart, a bright star and she took his life.”

Another man who knew Rieves wrote, “I am posting this because our Brother Greg Rieves was a good man and had nothing to be ashamed of or to hide. The person who committed this heinous and despicable act was not from our community, as some had determined and conveyed to others. For those who knew her it appears that she was definitely dealing with mental health issues and anger. Judging by her FB page she was also attempting to deal with rejection and was festering with resentment. I’m only posting this to ensure our Brother Greg name is upheld in the same dignified manner that he lived his life. I pray this answer the many questions that those who loved him might have. It’s been a long sleepless night for most of us. I’m resting my eyes and mind now, after more prayers for Greg’s family and friends.”