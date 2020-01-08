Prince Harry & Meghan Markle ‘Stepping Back’ From Royal Duties

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said that they are “stepping back” from royal duties and are working to become “financially independent.” The couple said in a statement that they will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America. Markle, a native of Canada, gave birth to the couple’s first son, Archie, in May 2019.

On the day of Harry and Meghan’s announcement, on January 8, Sky News’ Rhiannon Mills reported that “becoming a husband and a father “changed the dynamic” of what Prince Harry wanted to do as a working Royal.” In October 2019, Meghan and Harry spoke publicly about their struggles with being in the public eye.

According to Forbes, in 2018, the British taxpayers gave the royal family $86 million.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Said They Will Continue to ‘Fully Support Her Majesty the Queen’

The press release read in full:

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.

Prince Harry Is 3rd in Line for the Throne

Behind his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, Prince William, Prince Harry is third in line to take over from his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, 92.

Prince Harry is the second royal to announce his intention to step back from public duties following his uncle, Prince Andrew’s, decision to do so in November 2019. The reasons are far different as Andrew was facing a public backlash due to his friendship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and subsequent disastrous BBC interview.

Markle & Her Sister in Law, Kate Middleton, Are Said to Have Strengthened Their Relationship

Despite rumors that Markle did not get along with her sister-in-law, Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton, People Magazine reported in the summer of 2019 that the pair had “strengthened” their relationship.

A royal source told the magazine, “There is a sense of [Meghan and Kate’s] relationship strengthening.” The source said that the straining of their relationship was due to the fact that they felt as though they were under “undue pressure” to be friends because of their respective roles in the public eye. That report came around the time the pair were seen attending Wimbledon together.

