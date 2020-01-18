Women’s March Chicago 2020: Map, Time, Routes & Updates

Although the Women’s March in Chicago was canceled last year, it’s back on for 2020. Here are all the details about what to expect and when it’s happening on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

The March Begins at 11 a.m. & Won’t Be Canceled for the Weather

Participants will meet at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Grant Park at the main entrance at Ida B. Wells and Columbus Drives, according to the event’s website. An accessible entrance will be at Columbus Dr. and Monroe Street.

The march will then end at the Federal Plaza around 1 p.m. You can find more details at the event’s Facebook page here or the website here.

Here’s a map of Grant Park’s location near the main entrance, where marchers are asked to gather.

The march begins at 11 a.m. sharp, led by top elected women officials. It will proceed through a “Gallery of Issues” where participants can learn about important causes, like the 2020 census, gun violence, health care, voting, and more.

The march will end at the Federal Plaza. The city has asked that participants leave right away. The organizers have noted that there are restaurants nearby you can go to if you don’t want to leave right away.

This year’s march will NOT include a formal program. However, it will occur rain or shine or snow.

It won’t be canceled, according to the event’s Facebook page.

Marchers are asked to using public transportation if they can, since there will be crowds and a lot of traffic. Or you can book parking through SpotHero or ParkWhiz if you’re driving. Millennium Garages will also have the most convenient parking options.

Last year in 2019, the Women’s March in Chicago was canceled. In 2017, 250,000 people had attneded the March and about 300,000 attended in 2018. So the cancelation was a disappointment to a lot of people last year.

The Chicago chapter of the Women’s March canceled their rally in 2018 as controversy about the Women’s March grew. The Chicago Tribune reported that the Women’s March Chicago organizers said they were canceling the event because of limited volunteer hours and high costs. They made the announcement two months before the event. People who wanted to participate were asked to join in “Operation: Activation,” which is essentially encouraging them to get involved in other activities and to help other people on that day.

But this year, things are different. The organizers have decided they are hosting an event no matter what the weather does or what other obstacles they may encounter. So if you show up for the Women’s March in Chicago today, you’ll definitely see other people there.

Chicago is expecting a big crowd for the 2020 event. The event will pay special honor to people with disabilities, according to the Chicago Tribune. Volunteers will clear paths and escort anyone with disabilities to transporation hubs and other important points along the way.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Lt. Gov. Julianna Stratton will also be participating in the march, The Chicago Tribune shared.

