Henry Alvarez: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Henry Alvarez is the Storm King High School student and basketball star who is accused of sexual abuse, forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child. The New York State Police announced the charges against Alvarez, 19, on February 10.

The New York State Police said that Alvarez’s arrest was the result of co-operation between the New York State Police Campus Sexual Assault Victims Unit (Troop F) and the State Police Montgomery Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Alvarez was released after posting a $5,000 cash bail at a court in Cornwall, New York. His release is pending a further court appearance.

Storm King High School is located in Cornwall, Orange County, New York, 55 miles north of New York City. It was established in 1867 and is one of the oldest boardings schools in the state. The school’s motto is, “Truth, Respect, Responsibility.”

1. Police Believe the Alleged Abuse Took Place on Campus at Storm King High School

Authorities believe that Alvarez’s alleged assaults took place on campus at Storm King High School in the fall of 2019. There are multiple victims, police believe.

The New York State Police is asking anyone with additional information, or anyone who feels they may have been a victim, to contact Sr. Inv. Carmen Goffredo at 518-451-6187 or Inv. Emily O’Connell at 845-457-1416.

The state police press release says that Alvarez is a native of Shadow Hills in California’s San Fernando Valley, close to Los Angeles.

2. Alvarez Began at Storm King High School in 2019

Alvarez as previously a student at Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta-Montrose, California, where he attended between 2016 and 2017. In 2017-2018, Alvarez attended Village Christian School in Sun Valley, California. In 2019, Alvarez transferred for a period to Gering High School in Gering, Nebraska. Alvarez began at Storm King High School in the fall of 2019.

3. Alvarez Is an Aspiring Graphic Designer

According to various online profiles, Alvarez is an aspiring graphic designer. According to one such profile, Alvarez is “a freelance designer who is proficient in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, After Effects, Dreamweaver, and Cinema 4D. He has worked with graphic design, web design, logo design, motion graphics, 3D design and video production.” Alvarez maintains an Instagram page for his graphic design work which mainly consists of designs featuring NBA stars.

"Old Hollywood" Prom Ticket AnimationProm Ticket that I made for my high school in Gering, Nebraska. 2019-04-26T14:55:15.000Z

On his Facebook page, Alvarez says that he has worked as a web graphic designer for CVCHURCH in La Crescenta, California. Alvarez’s mother also works at CVCHURCH as an alcohol and drug counselor while the suspect’s father is a minister at the church.

Also on his Facebook profile, Alvarez says that his nickname is Hen Dog. On his Twitter profile, Alvarez says that he has a 1100 SAT. Prior to his arrest, Alvarez’s last Instagram post shows him with his basketball teammates accompanied by the caption, “The bond is unbreakable.”

4. Alvarez Says That on the Basketball Court He Is ‘The Type of Player Who Does the Dirty Work’

Henry Alvarez 2020 6'5" 205lb Point-F/G Storm King School 2019-20 Early Season HighlightsHenry Alvarez #4 Storm King School (NY) 2020 Post-Grad 6'5" 205lb Point-Forward/Point-Guard, 6'7" wingspan Highlights from NEPSAC early-season SKS tournament Contact: 818-913-6631 henrybti2020@gmail.com Post-Grad Coach: Alan Lewis, Storm King School alewis@sks.org 845-629-0344 Club Coach: Robert Icart, BTI/Basketball Training Institute ike@btihoops.com 818-808-2884 2019-12-23T12:17:13.000Z

On a Next College Student Athlete feature, Alvarez is listed as being 6-foot-5 and weighing 205 pounds. Alvarez plays as a point guard and was averaging 9 points per game. Alvarez writes in the profile that his favorite part of basketball is the assist.

Alvarez writes, “I love to push the ball up the floor and find an open teammate. Nothing makes me happier than to serve my teammates by helping them shine. Teams need guys who will be great teammates.” Alvarez wrote about his workout regime and referred to himself as “the type of player who does the dirty work.” Alvarez then says that has “many clients with my graphic design business,” saying that one of those clients is Jidori Chicken, a plant-based brand of chicken.

5. Alvarez’s Father Produced a Movie Starring Tim Roth in 2017

1 Mile to You Trailer #1 (2017) Graham Rogers, Liana Liberato Drama Movie HD1 Mile to You Trailer 1 (2017) Graham Rogers, Liana Liberato Drama Movie HD [Official Trailer] Title: 1 Mile to You Release Date: 2017 Cast: Graham Rogers, Liana Liberato, Stefanie Scott, Billy Crudup , Tim Roth, Melanie Lynskey 2017-02-21T18:17:12.000Z

Alvarez’s father produced the 2017 movie, “1 Mile to You,” starring Tim Roth and Billy Crudup. The movie was based on Jeremy Jackson’s 2002 book “Life at These Speeds.”

The Los Angeles Times referred to the movie as a “cluttered drama” upon its release. Another review wondered by Tim Roth had been hired for just five minutes of screentime. While Common Sense Media called the movie “uneven” and “confusing.”

