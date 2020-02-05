State of the Union 2020 Drinking Game Ideas for Trump & Democrats

Tonight is Donald Trump’s State of the Union address for 2020. It happens the day before the Senate will vote on whether or not to remove him from office, and while the Iowa caucus results are still creating controversy. Of course, this means that there are many opportunities for a great drinking game. Read on for some ideas.

Trump’s speech will begin tonight, February 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern. It could last for up to 90 minutes.

A Good Drinking Game Is Based on Trump’s & Congress’ Responses

It’s always tough to decide on the right drinking game or Bingo rules before a big event. But tonight, there are a lot of opportunities for a good game during Trump’s State of the Union speech.

The following rules are for a drinking game, but they can be easily translated into a Bingo game if that’s your preference.

Some possible rules for tonight can include the following.

Take a sip if Trump talks about the economy.

Take a sip if Trump talks about being “the best” at something.

Take a shot if Trump talks about impeachment being a “fake hoax.” But only once. If he brings it up again, just take sips.

Take a sip if Trump talks about “winning.”

Take a sip if Trump refers to “Sleepy Joe” or “Crazy Bernie.”

Take a shot if he says Covfefe. Two shots actually, since this is a pretty rare possibility.

Take a sip if he talks about “Blue Collar” workers or the wall. (If he talks about this too much, feel free to limit this to just a sip for the first mention.)

Take a shot if Trump mispronounces a word.

Take a sip if Trump talks about the Iowa caucus issues.

Take a sip if Trump talks about “fake news.”

Take a sip if he talks about Space Force.

Take a shot if he talks about the coronavirus at all, because that’s pretty depressing.

Take a shot if Trump says anything about trying to beat Bill Clinton’s record for the longest SOTU speech.

Of course, you’ll also want to have some sips and shots for the Democrats too.

Take a shot if Pelosi claps sarcastically at Trump again like last year.

Take a sip if a Democrat refuses to stand up or clap while everyone else is.

Take a shot if someone heckles Trump and yells out during his speech.

Take a sip if Trump mentions a Democrat in the audience specifically and the camera focuses in on their reaction

Take a shot if someone boos Trump.

Take a sip if the camera pans to your Congressional representative.

Take a shot if the camera shows Kamala Harris or Cory Booker, since they both have dropped out.

Take a sip if the camera pans to someone and you have no idea who they are.

And here’s a live stream if you’d like to watch right here.

VideoVideo related to state of the union 2020 drinking game ideas for trump & democrats 2020-02-04T19:18:06-05:00

Remember to drink responsibly. If you drink tonight, schedule a rideshare like Uber or Lyft for going home later.

READ NEXT: Shadow & the Iowa Democratic Caucus App: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know