How Many Attended Trump’s Phoenix, Arizona Rally? Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump visited Phoenix, Arizona for a rally Wednesday night, February 19, 2020. The rally was part of his 2020 campaign and took place on the same night that the Democrats are hosting their latest debate. The venue, which holds at least 14,500, reached capacity and overflow space was needed for what looked like thousands of people outside. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos and videos from the rally.

The Venue with More than 14,000 Seats Reached Capacity & Overflow Space Was Needed

Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona was held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on W. McDowell Road. The rally started at 7 p.m. MST. The Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum seats about 14,500 for basketball games, ABC 15 reported. (Another database lists capacity at 14,870.) It seats about 13,730 for ice hockey games.

Parking for today’s rally opened at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and the doors to the venue opened at 3 p.m. MST. The event itself started at 7 p.m. MST (which is 9 p.m. Eastern.)

According to AZ Central, the venue was full and hundreds of people couldn’t get inside and needed to watch on an overflow screen outside. (Photos and videos for the overflow crowd shared later made it look like thousands were outside.)

Inside the Arena at the Trump Rally in Phoenix, Arizona. The crowd outside is even bigger! WE THE PEOPLE along with our President will take back our country once and for all this coming November. There is a Red Tsunami coming and the Democrats and Deep State are going to DROWN! pic.twitter.com/mQlNhD8NCL — David Waddell (@DavidWaddell5) February 20, 2020

With the venue reaching capacity, the crowd size started at around 14,800, not including the hundreds but likely thousands of people who were also in the overflow space outside.

The rally wasn’t without some tense moments. Police officers appeared to arrest one person outside the rally near the end of the event, AZ Central reported. Someone commented that the person may have assaulted someone. However, it’s not clear if the person was officially arrested or just escorted away.

During the rally, Trump commented about how Mike Bloomberg was “getting pounded” during the Democratic debate. It certainly did appear that way, and you can see Heavy’s story about Bloomberg memes here.

Shortly before doors to the venue were opening, the parking lot was already full.

LOT FULL: I am told the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum parking is at capacity. No more parking available inside. @abc15 @phoenixpolice @StreetsPHX pic.twitter.com/IHR0V5ND4X — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) February 19, 2020

Overflow lots also filled up quickly.

Hours before the doors opened, the lines were already long.

Long lines outside the AZ Veterans Memorial Coliseum already. If you plan to attend today’s rally, be prepared to wait in line.

💧 Hydrate

🚧 Check event map & road closures

🚫 Leave prohibited items at homehttps://t.co/x0eII5wlLo & https://t.co/lUcSOb0x8E pic.twitter.com/cFW8E4AKFF — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) February 19, 2020

Before the rally started, 13 people were evaluated for heat exhaustion and four had to be taken to the hospital, AZ Central reported.

And here’s a video of the crowd waiting outside.

Here is the line for the Trump Rally in Phoenix tonight! GOES ON FOREVER..!#TrumpRallyPhoenix This is the kind of video that has got to make the Democrat Presidential campaigns freak out a bit..! What do you think they will say to themselves when they see this? pic.twitter.com/qO9yQdo6HR — Thomas O'Connor 🇺🇸 (@TheyCallMeTomO1) February 20, 2020

Overflow Space Was Needed for a Large Crowd Outside

MASSIVE overflow crowd in Phoenix, AZ as we await President @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/QnSMYYA2i9 — Text RSBN to 31996 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) February 20, 2020

MASSIVE crowd outside Trump's rally right now pic.twitter.com/IjvRnkPCCw — Blondie_Finn (@FinnBlondie) February 20, 2020

Here’s another picture of the overflow crowd.

And a view from the other side.

Trump begins. Overflow crowd greets the president with chants of “USA” pic.twitter.com/uBuWvgSPJD — Andrew Howard (@andrew_howard4) February 20, 2020

Another angle:

Trump has quite a few rallies scheduled in the coming weeks. He seems to be increasing his rally event schedule as the Democratic primaries ramp up.

Trump’s next rally is February 20 in Colorado Springs at 5 p.m. MST. That rally is being held at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Then he’s having another rally on Friday, February 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at 12 p.m. Pacific. This rally will be the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Then Trump has a rally scheduled for March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7 p.m. Eastern. This rally will be at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Although tickets are needed for the rallies, attendance is still on a first-come-first-served basis.

