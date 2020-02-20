How Many Attended Trump’s Phoenix, Arizona Rally? Crowd Size & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump visited Phoenix, Arizona for a rally Wednesday night, February 19, 2020. The rally was part of his 2020 campaign and took place on the same night that the Democrats are hosting their latest debate. The venue, which holds at least 14,500, reached capacity and overflow space was needed for what looked like thousands of people outside. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos and videos from the rally.
The Venue with More than 14,000 Seats Reached Capacity & Overflow Space Was Needed
Trump’s rally in Phoenix, Arizona was held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum on W. McDowell Road. The rally started at 7 p.m. MST. The Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum seats about 14,500 for basketball games, ABC 15 reported. (Another database lists capacity at 14,870.) It seats about 13,730 for ice hockey games.
Parking for today’s rally opened at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, and the doors to the venue opened at 3 p.m. MST. The event itself started at 7 p.m. MST (which is 9 p.m. Eastern.)
According to AZ Central, the venue was full and hundreds of people couldn’t get inside and needed to watch on an overflow screen outside. (Photos and videos for the overflow crowd shared later made it look like thousands were outside.)
With the venue reaching capacity, the crowd size started at around 14,800, not including the hundreds but likely thousands of people who were also in the overflow space outside.
The rally wasn’t without some tense moments. Police officers appeared to arrest one person outside the rally near the end of the event, AZ Central reported. Someone commented that the person may have assaulted someone. However, it’s not clear if the person was officially arrested or just escorted away.
During the rally, Trump commented about how Mike Bloomberg was “getting pounded” during the Democratic debate. It certainly did appear that way, and you can see Heavy’s story about Bloomberg memes here.
Shortly before doors to the venue were opening, the parking lot was already full.
Overflow lots also filled up quickly.
Hours before the doors opened, the lines were already long.
Before the rally started, 13 people were evaluated for heat exhaustion and four had to be taken to the hospital, AZ Central reported.
And here’s a video of the crowd waiting outside.
Overflow Space Was Needed for a Large Crowd Outside
Here’s another picture of the overflow crowd.
And a view from the other side.
Another angle:
Trump has quite a few rallies scheduled in the coming weeks. He seems to be increasing his rally event schedule as the Democratic primaries ramp up.
Trump’s next rally is February 20 in Colorado Springs at 5 p.m. MST. That rally is being held at the Broadmoor World Arena.
Then he’s having another rally on Friday, February 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at 12 p.m. Pacific. This rally will be the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Then Trump has a rally scheduled for March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7 p.m. Eastern. This rally will be at the Bojangles Coliseum.
Although tickets are needed for the rallies, attendance is still on a first-come-first-served basis.
