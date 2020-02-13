Waymon ‘Nick’ Jordan Jr. Named as Conroe Shooting Suspect

Waymon Nicholas Jordan Jr. is accused of shooting dead two people and wounding another in Conroe, Texas, on the evening of February 12.

The shooting took place at the River Bend Station shopping center at I-45 and Crighton Road in Conroe, 40 miles north of Houston. Police believe that the argument began between Jordan and the victims over the sale of marijuana outside of the Whistle Stop Cafe. Outside of the cafe, police found two men in their 20s dead from gunshot wounds and another man wounded. The wounded man was rushed to Conroe Regional Hospital where he is expected to survive. He underwent surgery after being shot in the head.

The Deceased Men Have Been Named as Devin Rash & Ryan York

KHOU has identified the missing men as Devin Rash and Ryan York who were both 20 years old.

The Conroe Police Department’s Jeff Smith had earlier told the media, “These were not patrons of any business here.” Smith added, via ABC Houston, “This is very rare. Our community is very safe, this is a very busy business district. We get very few calls here, other than your criminal mischief. Maybe a break-in or two in the cars, but this is a relatively quiet business area.” Smith had also said that authorities did not believe it was a drive-by shooting as the victims were shot at close range.

Jordan Is Facing Charges of Capital Murder of Multiple Persons

2 shot, killed at Conroe shopping centerTwo men shot were fatally shot and one was injured Wednesday evening in the parking lot of a strip center off I-45 in Conroe. 2020-02-13T04:04:01.000Z

Jordan is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and capital murder of multiple persons, according to jail records. Those records show that Jordan is a resident of Willis, Texas. KHOU’s Brett Buffington was the first to report that the shooting may be related to the sale of marijuana.

According to his Facebook page, Jordan goes by Nick Jordan. His bio section says that the suspect was born in West Monroe, Louisiana, and moved to Texas in 2015, first living in the town of Spring.

Devin Rash’s Facebook page says that he is from Mound Valley, Kansas.

