Are All Church Services Canceled Because of Coronavirus?

Thousands of churches around the world have indefinitely cancelled services because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Though it’s impossible to gauge what percentage of churches have remained open, there are some mass closures that people can count on for the coming days, and possibly weeks.

Yes, thousands of churches, synagogues, and mosques have canceled their services for the coming days, or weeks, out of precautions for the coronavirus. With that said, many churches and religious groups are offering online prayer services.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Archdiocese of Washington Has Canceled Public Celebration of Mass Until Further Notice

BREAKING: A D.C. priest has Coronavirus. He offered communion and shook hands with more than 500 worshippers last week and on February 24th. All worshippers who visited the Christ Church in Georgetown must self-quarantine. Church is cancelled for the first time since the 1800's — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) March 9, 2020

One example of a mass church cancellation is what’s taking place in D.C. The Archdiocese of Washington closed all Catholic schools in the District, The Washington Post reports, and has also halted all public celebrations of Mass until further notice.

Archbishop Wilton Gregory addressed the over 655,000 Catholics in the diocese on March 12, citing the state of emergency taking place in Maryland. He said,

“My number one priority as your Archbishop is to ensure the safety and health of all who attend our Masses, the children in our schools, and those we welcome through our outreach and services. Please know that this decision does not come lightly to close our schools or cancel Masses. We are profoundly saddened that we are not able to celebrate our sacraments as a community for the time being but we know Christ remains with us at all times – specifically in times of worry like this.”

The decision to essentially freeze public Catholic services in D.C. comes days after news spread that a priest had tested positive for coronavirus. Churchgoers at that specific church have been asked to self-quarantine.

If you’re wondering whether your church services are canceled for the coming days or weeks, you should contact your local dioceses or center, or check their website.

The reason for churches shutting down is relatively obvious: many services require large groups of people to spend an hour or so in close quarters; some services offer communion, which entails a religious figure touching the hands (or in some cases the mouth) of a worshipper.

The Mormon Church Has Canceled Public Services Worldwide

Related to COVID-19, beginning immediately, all public gatherings of Church members are temporarily suspended worldwide until further notice. https://t.co/4Ep7a4nIhI — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (@Ch_JesusChrist) March 12, 2020

On March 12, the Mormon Church, also known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced that all public gatherings of church would be “temporarily suspended until further notice.”

In the press release announcing the measure, the organization said,