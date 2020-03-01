Katharine Morel: Equestrian Rider Dies at Florida Competition

An equestrian rider from Fort Saskatchewan, Canada and her horse are both dead after a fall on Saturday at a Florida competition. Katharine Morel and her thoroughbred mare, Kerry On, both died soon after their fall.

According to a news release from James Hood, the high-performance director at Equestrian Canada (EC), in the Edmonton Journal, the 33-year-old rider and her 8-year-old horse were on the intermediate cross-country course at Rocking Horse Winter III Horse Trials and suffered a “rotational fall.” Morel was transported to Waterman Hospital in Tavares, Fla., where she died from her injuries suffered. Her horse Kerry On suffered fatal injuries from the fall as well and died shortly after it happened.

Hood said: “The equestrian industry lost not just an exceptional athlete, but an exceptional person, as well as the horse she loved. On behalf of EC, I extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to the friends and family of Katharine, as well as to the entire team who surrounded Kerry On.”

Heavy has reached out to Global Affairs Canada for comment and did not immediately hear back.

