Convicted Murderer Arrested Days After COVID-19 Release: Report

A convicted murderer was arrested days after being released from New York City’s Rikers Island over COVID-19 fears. According to the New York Post, 40-year-old James Little was locked up at Rikers in early March for strangulation, but he was released on March 28 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the report, Little allegedly attempted to rob an Apple Bank in New York City on April 7. Police said Little, who was wearing gloves and a face mask, tried to rob the bank by passing a teller a note that read “give me money.” He apparently left the bank empty handed.

The next day, he was arrested by the police. As per the New York Post’s report, the police have linked Little to two other bank robberies that took place before he was locked up initially. On December 26 and January 23, two banks were robbed in Midtown Manhattan — police believe Little robbed both firms, getting away with $1,000 from each robbery.

Little has a long history in prison. In 1995, he was sentenced to seven years to life after pleading guilty to a murder he committed when he was 15 years old. He ended up serving 20 years, and was released on parole in 2016.

The New York Post reported that dozens of inmates have been released from Rikers Island because they were vulnerable to contracting the coronavirus.

READ NEXT: Coronavirus: How to Boost Your Immune System?