COVID-19 Stimulus Check Tracker: Can You Track the Status of Your Check?

The first round of coronavirus stimulus check payments is expected to go out within the next two weeks, according to Larry Kudlow. The director of the U.S. National Economic Council told CNBC that approximately 175 million Americans are expected to receive their payments via direct deposit by mid-April. But there are many others who aren’t signed up for direct deposit, and will have to wait for their checks to come in the mail. For this reason, many are wondering if there is a stimulus check tracker, or any possible way to track the status of their stimulus payment.

For now, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) does not have any stimulus check tracking tool, and no way for people to check in on the status of their stimulus payment. It’s possible that the IRS will include some type of tracking tool once its direct deposit web portal opens up.

Here’s what you need to know:

There’s No COVID-19 Stimulus Check Tracking Tool, But it Is Possible to Estimate When You’ll Receive Your Payment

There’s no government-approved tool for tracking the status of your stimulus payment, and you should be wary of any third party site that claims to offer tracking capacities. However, it is possible to estimate when your check will be issued, based off of two criteria: whether you’re going to get your check by mail or by direct deposit, and how much you earned in your most recent tax filing.

If you are currently set up for direct deposit with the IRS, then you will likely receive your check in the next few weeks. If you’re not set up for direct deposit, you will have the option to set up a direct deposit option with the IRS once the portal is available. Until that’s available, though, there is some information on how the IRS will issue checks to mailing addresses in the weeks to come.

According to The Washington Post, the IRS will mail stimulus checks to groups of people by salary, starting with those who earned the least in their most recent tax return. Here’s the breakdown of the IRS report, per The Post:

May 1

Checks for earners of $20,000 or less should be in the mail.

May 8

Checks for earners of $30,000 or less should be in the mail.

May 15

Checks for earners of $40,000 or less should be in the mail.

This process will continue each week in the same pattern, sending stimulus checks out in the mail through increments of $10,000. By this strategy, the IRS is set to mail out 5 million checks a week, The Washington Post reports.

Here’s an extended projection of that timeline, based off of this expected pattern:

May 22

Checks for earners of $50,000 or less should be in the mail.

May 29

Checks for earners of $60,000 or less should be in the mail.

June 5

Checks for earners of $70,000 or less should be in the mail.

For joint taxpayers earning $198,000 (the maximum allowed for eligibility), you can expect your stimulus check to be issued in September. If the IRS has no prior tax information on you and you’re filing for the first time, you might have to wait until mid-September for your check — but that might change once you can update your direct deposit information with the IRS web portal.

It’s possible that the IRS will develop a tracking tool, given how many months countless Americans are expected to wait before they receive their stimulus payment.

