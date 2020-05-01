WATCH: Corpus Christi High Speed Chase Streamed on Facebook Live

Marissa Cooper live-streamed on Facebook the Texas Highway Patrol chasing her and two friends in a high-speed pursuit in Corpus Christi, Texas.

According to Marissa Cooper’s Facebook page, the chase occurred around 2:45 p.m. on April 29. Cooper accompanied the Facebook post with the words, “These laws chasing us f**k.” Police were chasing the group because the driver was speeding along I-37. The chase lasted for a total of 20 minutes. The group was eventually stopped by a spike strip. Prior to that, officers attempted to use pit maneuvers in an attempt to end the chase.

During the video, a person in the car can be heard saying, “These laws been chasing us since San Antonio. We’re not even in their county line no more.” Cooper also tells the camera that she does not have a warrant out for her arrest but that she is still scared of being arrested. Cooper alleges that her brother is on the run from the law. At one point Cooper said that she was “just trying to help Nate out.”

Cooper says that she is a cocktail waitress at Club Cheetah Corpus Christi, a strip club in Corpus Christi, in her Facebook biography section. Cooper says she began working at the club in June 2019. Also on that page, Cooper says that she is a graduate of Calallen High School in Corpus Christi.

Publicly available statistics show that Cooper’s two live-streams of the chase have been watched over three million times and shared over 100,000 times.

KIII TV reports that Cooper was arrested along with two minors, a female aged 17 and a male aged 16. The trio are accused of evading arrest and of drug possession.

KRIS-TV reports that the chase began along I-37 close to Odem, Texas. Cooper’s bond has been set at $11,500.

The car Cooper is traveling is in was described as likely being a Chevrolet Impala, late model, according to Tire Meets Road.

