Spike Lee Airs Out Donald Trump, Andrew Cuomo’s Presidential Bid [VIDEO]

New York State Governor, Andrew Cuomo is a hot name in the political ciruit these days.

The way he’s handled his state in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic has garnered rave reviews from many including filmmaker, Spike Lee.

On a recent episode of SiriusXM’s The Joe Madison Show, Lee explained why Governor Cuomo would be a good Presidential candidate against Donald Trump who he refers to as “Agent Orange.”

A diehard New York Knicks fan, Lee also discussed his belief that the coronavirus gave many an opportunity to clean up the planet because “the Earth was angry at us.”

Lee also discussed the conspiracy theories in the African-American communities, and said “this disparity in health is criminal.”

Also on Sirius, Spike Lee tells Joe Madison his feelings towards Cuomo vs Trump: “I mean, he, if it wasn’t too late he could be P–… I’m proud that he’s my governor. And when you compare him with the other guy, it’s the difference between night and day. It’s really, it’s really, you know, I mean, you see what happens when pressure comes, some pipes break…Well I don’t call him by his name. I call him Agent Orange.” Joe goes on to say “All right. Go ahead. Your governor, because you were about ready to say this. Your governor, Cuomo, if it wasn’t too late he could run for President, and Lee replies “you know, it would be interesting.”

Spike Lee later explained why the shutdown is important for the planet, stating:

“This is changing everything. And but you know why, the reason, I read an article about it. How pollution is clearing up. Skies are clear. Animals are coming out. I mean you know, the Earth was angry at us. People may think I’m crazy that I believe it in my heart and soul. That we have gone too far and Earth said, ‘hold up, gotta change this.’ Because we were killing this planet. And this time that everything is shut down, the Earth has come alive.”

Joe and Spike also discuss health disparities and conspiracy theories surrounding Coronavirus in the African-American Community. “Magic [Johnson] was so articulate,” said Lee.

“And I mean look, sometimes our people are messing up. And there were several people in media saying African Americans can not get this…my African American sisters and brothers: this stuff is real. If you look at the numbers, proportionally we’re dying more than anybody because this disease has pulled, you might say, into the spotlight, how poor our healthcare is, how poor, you know, we are healthy.”