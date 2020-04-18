Carrollton, Georgia, High School Students Expelled Over Racist TikTok Video

Two high school students from Carrollton, Georgia, have been expelled after posting a racist video on TikTok which was widely shared on social media by a fellow student. The video was posted on Twitter by a user named @camden52801 to highlight the racism at school and has so far been viewed 4.5 million times on Twitter alone.

The racist and offensive video was captioned: “Okay I know this probably isn’t going to get a lot of views but I just thought I’d show everyone how racist the kids at my school are. The girl’s name is Stephanie Freeman and she’s a senior at Carrollton High School.” The other student in the video was identified as Jeffrey Hume.

Here’s what you need to know about Stephanie Freeman and Jeffrey Hume:

The Two High School Students Filmed the Racist Video & Uploaded It to TikTok

In the video, the two enter a bathroom and the camera pans to a paper with a racial slur written on it sitting on top of the sink drain. The two students then pour cups of water over the paper, all of which have different offensive labels referring to black people in derogatory ways such as “rob people” or “don’t have a dad.” They eventually get to a cup labeled “make good choices” which ends up being empty.

The video started trending on Twitter early on April 17 as people protested the content and called for the school to take action. Users managed to find out Freeman and Hume’s personal social media accounts, where they go to school, the colleges they plan to attend and more.

The Two Students Were Expelled From Carrollton High School Soon After

Carrollton High School issued a statement soon after the incident went viral saying that it was under investigation.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus wrote: “Parents, tonight it has been brought to my attention that an inappropriate video was created on the TikTok social media platform by students at Carrollton High School. Please know this video is being addressed immediately and any student involved in the production of this video will face serious consequences. Carrollton City Schools top priority is the health and well-being of our students and this type of behavior will not be tolerated.”

Later in the day, Carrollton High School made the announcement that the two students were expelled. The school said the two individuals in the video “are no longer students” and that their “behavior was unacceptable and is not representative of the district’s respect for all people.”

Jeffrey Hume Is an Independent Wrestler Who Got Removed From Many Promotions

Jeffrey Hume, also known under the wrestling name Jay Hunter, is an independent wrestler. Once the video went viral, many promotions ended their association with the high school student. WWA4 Pro Wrestling School posted on Twitter that they would no longer associate with Hume.

Their statement reads: “We at The WWA4 do not condone racism. As of 4/16/2020 Jeffrey Hume’s (Jay Hunter) WWA4 membership was terminated. We pride ourselves on being diverse, welcoming everyone. We are utterly disappointed, appalled, and disgusted. We welcome all races, sexes, religions and creeds.”

Victory Championship Wrestling also posted on Facebook to say they would no longer be appearing on their programming.

Stephanie Freeman Is Supposed to Be Attending the University of West Georgia in the Fall

Freeman is supposed to be attending the University of West Georgia in the fall, which users on social media were quick to discover. The Twitter channels and Facebook page of the university have both received dozens of messages from the community asking for Freeman’s admission to be revoked, but the school has not yet issued a statement. Heavy has reached out to the university for a statement but did not immediately hear back.

