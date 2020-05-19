COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Who Will Receive a Prepaid Debit Card?

About 4 million Americans can expect to receive their stimulus payments through a prepaid debit card in the coming weeks. The card is called an Economic Impact Payment, or EIP, card.

EIP cards will be sent to those who have not provided their banking information to the IRS, according to CBS. This includes low-income households without bank accounts and taxpayers who do not typically receive a tax refund through direct deposit. The cards will be mailed by the Treasury’s bank agent, MetaBank, and instructions will be included.

The payments of $1,200 are for individuals who earn less than $75,000, and married couples who earn less than $150,000 will receive $2,400.

In a statement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, “Prepaid debit cards are secure, easy to use, and allow us to deliver Americans their money quickly. Recipients can immediately activate and use the cards safely.”

If you still have not received the stimulus relief money in your bank account, you can track your 2020 stimulus check here.

Over 140 Million Checks Have Been Issued

As of May 18, the IRS has issued 140 million stimulus checks to eligible individuals. 10 million payments have yet to be issued.

EIC cards are being distributed as part of the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.) According to the EIP card website, the cards are sponsored by the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service as part of the US Debit Card Program.

In order to activate your EIP card, you must set your 4-digit PIN to get your balance by calling 1-800-240-8100. You must then sign the back of your EIP Card.

The EIP Cards can be used anywhere VisaⓇ Debit Cards are accepted. You can also get cash back at the register with the PIN debit purchases.

Will There Be a Second Stimulus Check?

Most Americans have received their stimulus checks, and now, they’re wondering if a second is on its way.

A second coronavirus stimulus check has been proposed; the bill passed in the House and moved to the Senate, but it will be a waiting game to determine if the act, titled the HEROES Act, gets passed.

The HEROES Act is a $3 trillion package that includes many benefits, from second payments to individuals to enhanced unemployment until January 2021. (And unlike the CARES Act, which provided just $500 for dependent children only, the HEROES Act would issue payments of $1,200 to dependents.) The 1,800-page piece of legislation would also set aside money for struggling businesses, the US Postal Service, and coronavirus testing costs. In addition, it would include $200 billion in “hazard pay” for essential workers.

The next vote on the HEROES Act will likely not take place until after the May 24 Memorial Day recess, and the Senate has already voiced their opposition to the bill.

If it were to pass in the Senate, the bill would then have to be signed by President Trump, who has dismissed the HEROES Act as “Dead on Arrival.”

Still, there is room for negotiations when it comes to the final draft of the bill. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi admits, “No bill will go into effect without negotiations. We have no red lines.”

