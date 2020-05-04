COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: This Hack Helps IRS Direct Deposit Portal Login Issues

Millions of Americans have reported issues with logging into the IRS ‘Get My Payment’ portal — but there’s a hack that appears to be working for many. Specifically, those who are unable to access the portal, and who are receiving a “payment status not available” response from the IRS, might consider trying this workaround with the portal.

If you haven’t been able to log into the portal and learn about the status of your stimulus payment, try typing in your name, address, and other information in ALL CAPS. This has helped numerous people log into the IRS portal, though it’s worth noting that it hasn’t absolutely helped everyone. There are still many reports of people being unable to log into the portal, even with this hack.

The IRS hasn’t offered an explanation for why some people have been unable to log into the portal, then able to log into the portal once they wrote out the same information in all-caps.

Here’s what you need to know:

Getting the ‘Payment Status Not Available’ Response in the IRS Portal? Try Typing Your Name & Info in All-Caps

Sorry to be all "I heard this one weird trick from a friend and it really works" BUT, after weeks of not being able to see our status on the IRS website, we tried typing our address in ALL CAPS and it worked and we were able to finally enter our bank account info. — Jessica Roy 🦅 (@jessica_roy) April 25, 2020

The IRS has not offered an explanation for why it’s worked for many people to type their info in all caps, but Jessica Roy, a reporter for The Los Angeles Times, offered some context for why that might be the case.

She tweeted, “The IRS website is built on a really old mainframe and apparently can’t read lowercase letters. So instead of ‘123 Main Street, Anywhere, USA’ try ‘123 MAIN STREET, ANYWHERE, USA’.”

Of course, her explanation doesn’t account for all of the people who have been able to access the portal by typing lowercase.

If typing in all caps doesn’t do the trick for you, there are other hacks you can try for the portal. This IRS thread on Reddit offers many suggestions, including typing out “street” instead of writing “St.,” and so on. Others suggest trying the portal on multiple web browsers, in case the portal is having trouble processing your information on a specific web browser.

On April 26, the IRS released a statement confirming “critical updates” were made to the portal, enhancing the portal’s efficacy for the millions of users looking to track their payment or update their direct deposit information.

In the statement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, We urge people who haven’t received a payment date yet to visit Get My Payment again for the latest information. IRS teams worked long hours to deliver Get My Payment in record time, and we will continue to make improvements to help Americans.”

Rettig continued, “We encourage people to check back in and visit Get My Payment. These enhancements will help many taxpayers. By using Get My Payment now, more people will be able to get payments quickly by being able to add direct deposit information.”

