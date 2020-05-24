Jo Jorgensen Wins Libertarian Nomination; Vermin Supreme Places 3rd

Dr. Jo Jorgensen has won the Libertarian Party’s nomination for President through a wholly online convention. Jacob Hornberger placed second and Vermin Supreme was just behind Hornberger, placing third. She won by more than 51% in the fourth ballot. The Libertarian Party Convention took place online about a week after Justin Amash announced that he was not seeking the nomination. See the vote count for each round and learn more about Jorgensen below.

Jorgensen Won By More than 51%

Dr. Jo Jorgensen won the Libertarian nomination by a wide margin, taking away 51.07% of the vote in the fourth ballot, the Libertarian Party of Massachusetts shared on Facebook shortly after the ballots were counted. A total of 1,026 votes were cast for the fourth ballot. Jacob Hornberger placed second at 27.78% and Vermin Supreme placed third at 20.08%.

Some people had thought Supreme might walk away with the win. In January he won the New Hampshire Libertarian Party’s nomination in a non-binding preferential poll.

At one point, all eyes were on Rep. Justin Amash when he announced that he was considering running for the Libertarian nomination. About a week before the Libertarian convention, he announced that he was suspending his campaign. When Amash dropped out, Supreme tweeted: “F***. I might just win.” Shortly before the convention, Josh Dial from Tiger King endorsed his campaign.

In the end, he placed third in the nomination and Jorgensen walked away with a solid win of more than 51%.

You can see a chart of the results of the fourth ballot below.

The Libertarian Party of Massachusetts shared: “Congratulations to all of the nominee candidates, each of who were incredibly qualified and capable and worthy, and congratulations to the Libertarian Party for being the FIRST EVER party to nominate a candidate for President via an online convention!”

According to Reason, the convention let members vote for anyone they wanted, although there were only six candidates officially in the nomination. Jorgensen led in every round. In each round, the person with the lowest number of votes was eliminated from the next round.

For Round 3, Jorgensen also came in first with 38.11% and 1,026 votes, followed by Hornberger, Vermin Supreme, and John Monds. Monds was eliminated in the third round.

For the second round, Jorgensen also came in first with 32.98% out of 1,028 votes, followed by Hornberger with 25%, Supreme with 17.9%, and Monds with 16.44%.

In the first round, the race was much closer between Jorgensen and Hornberger, with Jorgensen getting 24.39% and Hornberger getting 23.21%. Justin Amash, who had ended his campaign before the convention, got 1.67% in Round 1.

Jorgensen Is a Psychology Professor & Entrepreneur

VideoVideo related to jo jorgensen wins libertarian nomination; vermin supreme places 3rd 2020-05-24T00:32:01-04:00

Jorgensen is a psychology professor, entrepreneur, and mother of two.

According to the bio on her website, Jorgensen is a senior lecturer in psychology at Clemson University and has a Ph.D. in Industrial/Organizational Psychology. She’s taught full-time since 2006. In 1979 she graduated from Baylor University with a BS in Psychology and in 1980 she earned an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

In 1983, Jorgensen started a software sales business and then spent time as a stay-at-home mother for her two children. She later became the owner of a software duplicating company and then founded a business consulting company in 2002.

In 1996, Jorgensen was the Vice-Presidential nominee for the Libertarian Party, running with Harry Browne.

Her platform includes the following:

Blocking any spending that leads to a deficit and vetoing a debt ceiling increase.

No involvement in foreign wars. Bring the military home, don’t give military aid to foreign governments, but keep a strong military at home to defend against foreign invaders or attackers.

Allow “real competition” in health care and reduce government and insurance paperwork.

“Remove government barriers to replacing coal-burning and oil-burning power plants…with safe, non-polluting, high-tech nuclear power plants.” Also allowing off-grid use of solar power and reducing pollution worldwide.

Implement a Social Security solution like the Cato Institute’s 6.2% solution, letting Americans opt-out of the current system, but make the system stable for those who want to stay.

“As President, I will use my Constitutional authority to eliminate trade barriers & tariffs, and work to repeal arbitrary quotas on the number of people who can legally enter the United States to work, visit, or reside.”

“As President, I will use my Constitutional authority to end federal civil asset forfeiture prior to conviction, and pardon persons convicted of non-violent victimless crimes. I will also work with Congress to end the failed War on Drugs and other victimless crime laws.”

” As President, I will work to eliminate policies that cripple economic growth. I will give special attention to regulations driving up the cost of housing and health care, as well as those creating barriers to creating new businesses or entering professions. Finally, I will work to repeal laws and regulations that prevent individuals and charitable organizations from helping those in need.”

“As President, I will work to eliminate the Department of Education and return control of education to where it belongs – with parents, teachers, and students.”

Regarding taxes, she writes: “As President, I will work tirelessly to slash federal spending, make government much, much smaller, and let you keep what you earn.”

You can read more about her platform and stances on other issues here.

Three days before the Convention, Jorgensen was part of a debate with candidates Ken Moellman, John Monds, and Judge Jim Gray. You can watch the video of the debate below.

A week earlier, she was part of a debate with Adam Kokesh, Jacob Hornberger, John Monds, Judge Jim Gray, and Matt Welch. You can watch that debate below.

From July 2019 to March 31, 2020, Jorgensen raised $32,148.46 for her campaign, according to her FEC filing, and received $9,783.70 in loans.

The Libertarian Party’s vice-presidential candidate will be chosen in a vote tomorrow.

READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates