WATCH: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Fire, Overrun

The Minneapolis police 3rd police precinct station has been overrun and breached as tensions continued to escalate in the Minnesota city following the death of George Floyd. Police evacuated the station.

In a short statement posted on their website, Minneapolis police confirmed, “Update on 3rd Police Precinct. Shortly after 10:00 pm tonight, in the interest of the safety of our personnel, the Minneapolis Police Department evacuated the 3rd Precinct of its staff. Protesters forcibly entered the building and have ignited several fires.”

This is the moment when Minneapolis police officers abandoned the 3rd precinct building. Rioters chased them as they left and continued to throw objects at the police vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KoxAAYiUIN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

Photos and videos showed the building was taken over and was ablaze. Five hundred National Guard soldiers are headed to Minneapolis, CNN reported.

The 3rd precinct building is now on fire. Rioters are celebrating and posing for pictures in front of the flames. pic.twitter.com/j5IrK8ARUd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

The fire at the MPD’s 3rd Precinct was only at one corner 5 minutes ago. It’s now spread across the entire building. With no firefighters on scene… that building will likely be destroyed tonight. pic.twitter.com/t6p3Yv1KYV — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

New angle and wider shot of crowd gathering at overrun MPD 3rd Precinct and fire at the corner of Lake and Minnehaha. pic.twitter.com/MaB0U9OukL — Seth Kaplan (@Seth_Kaplan) May 29, 2020

Libor Jany, a Minneapolis Star-Tribune reporter, also wrote on Twitter, “Scanner: ‘3rd Precinct has been overrun. Evacuating 3rd Precinct.’ From the sounds of it, all officers are being evacuated from the police station at the main protest site.” Police have not officially confirmed what is going on at the 3rd precinct. Videos, which you can watch throughout this article, showed people breaching the precinct and setting it on fire.

A police station in a major U.S. city: https://t.co/F63IbLYw7f — Libor Jany (@StribJany) May 29, 2020

You can watch livestream video from the scene below. The video shows chaos outside the precinct. The precinct was lost even after Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard earlier in the day to restore calm to the streets.

#LIVE: Minneapolis Responds To Police Murder of George Floyd https://t.co/jFhWCOtuLJ — Unicorn Riot (@UR_Ninja) May 29, 2020

Videos from major television stations showed the 3rd precinct on fire. Photos showed the damage.

Fireworks shooting into the sky as the MPD Third Precinct burns. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/fDHOn70T3A — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

Police Third Precinct on Fire in Minneapolis. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/lwGzvLAkaU — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) May 29, 2020

A CNN correspondent described the precinct as having no police presence.

Fire larger now . Third precinct has no police presence now. Not sure where police are but protestors cheering the fire and trying to breach #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/YG8dAV0kyj — Sara Sidner (@sarasidnerCNN) May 29, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

Videos Showed People Inside the Police Precinct

Video appeared to show people had made it inside the precinct.

“NSANE FOOTAGE FROM INSIDE POLICE 3RD PRECINCT IN MINNEAPOLIS. RIOTERS HAVE BROKEN IN AND SET ON FIRE,” wrote one social media user, sharing this video:

People reacted on Twitter.

“Police seem to have partially retreated, protesters breaching the perimeter barriers and knocking down spy cams now, building itself likely breached,” wrote Unicorn Riot, a site posting livestream video from the scene.

One man shared video and wrote, “Large convoy of police and full busses (sic) just left the area away from the 3rd Precinct, South Minneapolis. Also, Precinct appears to be fully engulfed in flames.”

People on social media were describing the police as having “retreated.”

Minneapolis 3rd precinct the police have retreated, fires outside the precinct pic.twitter.com/SxeQRpMvog — maria viti (@selfdeclaredref) May 29, 2020

The unrest in Minneapolis/St. Paul came after a viral video showing a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee against the neck of a man named George Floyd during an arrest. Floyd pleads that he can’t breathe, and then goes silent, but Chauvin keeps him restrained in that manner despite bystanders urging police to check on his welfare. Chauvin and three other officers have been fired; a federal investigation is ongoing. A cause of death has not been released by the medical examiner’s office. Floyd was pronounced dead a short time later at a hospital.

This appears to be the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct, surrounded by flames. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/oQHBCROgg4 — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

The turmoil in the streets escalated, starting on the evening of May 27, as an AutoZone was lit on fire, Target was looted and other businesses were destroyed or damaged. You can see a list and photos of some of the damaged businesses here.

I've covered many protests/riots in my short time working in the media and I can say none of them (Charlottesville, D.C., Portland) comes close to what I'm seeing in Minneapolis right now. — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 29, 2020

On May 28 in the afternoon, fire officials said they responded to 16 structure fires on the evening of May 27, 2020 as unrest erupted in the streets of Minneapolis, Minnesota over the death of George Floyd. That’s only the beginning of the damage, though, as other businesses were looted but not burned. Damaged businesses included a local Target store, a Cub Food store, and smaller businesses like Town Talk Diner.

However, the unrest was only escalating on the evening of May 28. Earlier in the day, in a news conference, Medaria Arradondo, the police chief, expressed sorrow for the devastation caused to Floyd’s family and the community by his death. He said, though, that he won’t allow the destruction of businesses, calling them “vital to the health of our community.” The mayor, Jacob Frey, echoed that sentiment, saying that the city’s businesses are “essential pieces for our community that we’re going to need.”

READ NEXT: Officer Derek Chauvin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know