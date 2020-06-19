Andres Guardado, 18-Year-Old Security Guard Fatally Shot by LASD Deputy in Gardena

Andres Guardado, 18, was working as an auto body shop security guard when he was shot and killed by a Los Angeles County Sheriff Department deputy in Gardena, California, on Thursday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives.

“The suspect, a male adult was struck by gunfire and pronounced dead at the scene,” Deputy James Nagao of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said in a statement. “No deputies were injured during the incident.”

The shooting took place just before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, near South Figueroa Street in the unincorporated area of West Compton, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Deputies observed the individual, at which point he observed the deputies,” LASD’s Lieutenant Charles Calderaro said. “The individual then produced a handgun and then began running southbound away from the deputies through businesses nearby. Deputies engaged in a short foot pursuit between the two businesses, at some point the deputies contacted the suspect and that’s when the deputy-involved shooting occurred.”

#BREAKING LA Sheriff’s deputies shoot and kill an 18 year old Hispanic security guard outside the auto-body shop he was patrolling in Gardena. Police say the guard, who was armed, ran prompting the shooting. #LA #Gardena #PoliceBrutality #Shooting pic.twitter.com/OfOPpNldiL — Eric Wasserman 🦆 "WASS" (@EricWasserman1) June 19, 2020

Calderaro said that the victim was not wearing a security guard uniform at the time deputies spotted him. Detectives say a gun was recovered at the scene.

As reported by CBS LA, Guardado’s family showed up to the crime scene and got into a heated argument with members of LASD, demanding to know what happened.

The Auto Body Shop Owner Said Guardado Had a Clean Record & That ‘He Ran Because He Was Scared’

Andrew Heney, the auto body shop’s owner, told CBS LA, “We had a security guard that was out front because we had just had certain issues with people tagging and stuff like that. And then the police came up, and they pulled their guns on him and he ran because he was scared, and they shot and killed him. He’s got a clean background and everything. There’s no reason.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said paramedics were requested to the scene by the sheriff’s department, but there was no need to transport anyone to the hospital.

LASD was Involved in the Fatal Shooting of Terron Jammal Boone, Robert Fuller’s Half-Brother, One Day Earlier

Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020



Terron Jamal Boone, the half-brother of Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree in the city of Palmdale, California, was killed in an LASD deputy-involved shooting on June 17.

Attorney Jamon Hicks wrote in a statement to Heavy, “This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies in Kern County.”

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team does not have any further comment on this incident. The family respectfully asks that their privacy be respected. Our prayers remain with the Fuller family.”

The LASD put out the following statement on the incident:

Homicide Investigators have learned that Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Bureau were searching for a kidnap domestic assault suspect. The investigation lead the Major Crime’s detectives to the 3400 block of 15th Street in the City of Rosamond. The Detectives observed and positively identified a male matching the suspect’s description in a vehicle. Detectives followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The suspect opened the front passenger door of the vehicle and engaged the Deputies by firing multiple rounds at them with a handgun. At that time, an officer-involved shooting occurred during which the suspect was struck several times in the upper torso. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was also struck by gunfire and transported to a local hospital where she was treated and released. A seven-year-old girl was also in the vehicle and was uninjured. A handgun was recovered at the scene. No deputies were injured.

