Atlanta DA Charges Six Police Officers after Violent Arrests Are Caught on TV

At a press conference on June 2, the Fulton County District Attorney, Paul L. Howard Jr., announced that the office had issued warrants for the arrest of six police officers involved in the violent arrests of Messiah Young and Taniyah Pilgrim. The two Atlanta students were tased and pulled from their vehicle on live TV, prompting an investigation into the arrests. On Sunday, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Investigators Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardener had been fired from the Atlanta police force after authorities reviewed bodycam footage of the incident. Three additional officers were placed on desk duty pending an ongoing investigation.

Six officers were charged in connection with the incident: Officers Lonnie Wood, Willie Sauls, Ivory Streeter, Mark Gardner, Armond Jones, and Roland Claud. Hood, Sauls, Streeter, and Gardner were all charged with aggravated assault for using and pointing their tasers. Jones was charged with aggravated battery for forcefully throwing Young to the ground during his arrest and aiming a gun at Young. Claud was charged with criminal damage to property. Under Georgia law, a taser is considered a deadly weapon. Bond for each of the officers is set at $10,000 and officers have until June 5 to turn themselves in. Gardner and Streeter were both fired from APD on Sunday. Howard said he was unsure how long the officers would serve if convicted, but he guessed that, if sentenced, officers would serve between five and eight years.

Howard commended the Atlanta Police Department for its “outstanding cooperation” during the investigation. Howard said that both Pilgrim and Young were “extremely innocent” and “extremely factual,” and that charges against Young had been dismissed. Howard added that Young and Pilgrim are “two of the nicest people that we had ever gotten the chance to meet in the DA’s office.” Young and Pilgrim both attended the press conference.

“I feel a little safer now that these monsters are off of the street and no longer able to terrorize anyone else from this point on,” Young said. “We just need to make sure that all officers are held accountable and that there really is change moving forward within the culture of policing.”

Howard Confirmed That Neither Pilgrim Nor Young Had Possession of a Gun Upon Their Arrest, and No Firearms Were Found in the Vehicle

Reports from several officers after the event claimed that they heard officers say “gun” or saw a gun removed from the vehicle. An early account of the event on Twitter claiming that Young and Pilgrim had a gun was retracted. According to Howard, there was no mention of a firearm while the arrests took place, but after the incident, one of the officers was recorded saying that the pair pulled a gun. Howard confirmed that no firearm was ever located on Pilgrim or Young, or in the vehicle.

Howard added that Pilgrim was never charged by police during her arrest. According to Howard, police fractured Young’s wrist during the arrest, and Young was taken to the hospital, where he received 24 stitches for a gash in his arm. According to a statement from Young, an officer punched him in the back upwards of ten times as he was escorted away from the scene. An early account reported that Young was taken to the hospital for an epileptic event after he was tased. Howard did not mention an epileptic event.

The Violent Arrests of Pilgrim & Young Were Caught on Television and Viewed Millions of Times

LOOK: Police in Atlanta use a taser to take 2 people in car into custody. #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/VC7ZCBGCCd — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) May 31, 2020

On Saturday night, Messiah Young, a student at Morehouse College, and Taniyah Pilgrim, a student at Spelman College, were arrested after a 9 p.m. curfew went into effect throughout Atlanta. During the arrest, both students were tased during the arrest and reporters claim that police slashed their tires. Pilgrim was pulled from a vehicle screaming before officers forced her onto the ground where her hands were cuffed behind her back. Young was also pulled from the car and arrested. The arrest took place live on television, prompting an outcry for justice.

According to ABC, the pair went out to get something to eat and were stuck in traffic in downtown Atlanta. They started talking to Chancellor Myers, also a Morehouse student, on the street when police began arresting Myers. Bodycam footage shows that Young began recording the arrest and begging officers to allow the student to get in the car with them before officers approached Young’s car.

“These are good young people who have a bright future,” said Young’s lawyer, Maluwi Davis.

The Arrests of Pilgrim and Young Prompted Widespread Condemnation

Updates on protests in Atlanta https://t.co/k77vQqzfdS — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) May 31, 2020

Mayor Bottoms called footage of the Saturday night arrests “disturbing”, adding “We understand that our officers are working very long hours under an enormous amount of stress, but we also understand that the use of excessive force is never acceptable.”

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, NAACP President and Reverend James Woodall said, “We are deeply disturbed by the inaction that has come in the wake of the deaths of countless African-Americans in the state and are calling for swift and immediate action to resolve every single demand that we have outlined here. Two local college students were violently detained in a way that highlights the urgency for us to save Black lives,” according to WSB-TV.

Friends organized a GoFundMe page immediately after the arrests to pay for bail for Pilgrim and Young.

