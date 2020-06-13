Robert Fuller: California Police Investigating Death of Young Black Man Found Hanging From Tree

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of Robert Fuller, a 24-year-old Black man found hanging from a tree earlier this week in Palmdale, California.

Around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, a person driving noticed Fuller’s body hanging from a tree near the Palmdale City Hall, according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

Representatives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau and the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and announced his death.

Sheriff officials said in a statement Friday that, while the homicide bureau is conducting an investigation, it appears Fuller died by suicide.

A full autopsy is planned for the immediate future.

“Investigators have been in contact with Mr. Fuller’s family and are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Fuller’s death,” officials wrote.

Fuller’s Sister Urging People with Information to ‘Come Forward’

Fuller’s sister, Diamond Alexander, took to Facebook urging anyone with additional information to “please come forward.”

“My little brother died here alone,” she wrote. “This s—t hurts, please keep us in prayers.”

Alexander created a Go Fund Me page to help pay for her brother’s memorial.

More than 5,000 people have donated roughly $120,000 so far.

“Words can’t describe how my family is feeling,” Alexander wrote. “We grew up there in the Antelope Valley, we have so many friends, families that loved Robert. Please help with whatever you can. We greatly appreciate everyone. Thank you for standing with us during this difficult time.”

Palmdale Officials Say They’re ‘Open to All Investigations’

Community members challenged city officials at a news conference on Friday, questioning why they were so quick to dub Fuller’s death as a suicide — officials previously claimed his death marked the city’s 15th alleged suicide this year.

Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer acknowledged that “we should have stated it better” when alluding to suicide, using the word “alleged” instead.

When residents asked if there were any park-cameras to document the fateful incident, the city said there were none.

An online petition calling for an third-party investigation is also gaining momentum online.

More than 53,000 people have signed the Change.org petition, including celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020

Palmdale officials acknowledged the public’s concern in an updated statement on Friday, saying it was on the same page.

“We are all grieving the loss of this young man and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” the mayor said on Facebook. “We also understand the community’s call for a full investigation into this death, and we are asking the same.”

“We will fully cooperate with the Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County’s Coroner’s Offices, and any and all investigative agencies looking into the matter,” he continued. “We are awaiting all available details surrounding this tragedy. In addition, we are working with local community leaders to increase the dialogue on how we can best work together and build a safer and more inclusive community.”

County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is slated to host a virtual town hall on June 15 at 2 p.m. to address “community concerns.”

We hope you will join us on Mon, June 15, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. for a virtual town hall meeting for #Lancaster/#Palmdale residents, hosted by @LACoSheriff, @LANLASD Capt and @PalmdaleSheriff Capt. To register for this FREE event, visit: https://t.co/wyQakp1v2z More details below- pic.twitter.com/6wi8OHWf1i — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) June 12, 2020

