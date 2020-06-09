COVID-19 Stimulus Check: What’s the October 15 Deadline?

Over 159 million stimulus checks have been issued to qualifying Americans, but an estimated 35 million people are still waiting to receive the money, according to AS.com.

The IRS has set a deadline of October 15 for stimulus check registration for those who don’t file taxes. People who fall into this category include individuals with incomes below $24,000 for married couples and $12,200 for individuals. This also applies to homeless individuals.

Read on to learn how to register for a coronavirus stimulus check if you are eligible to receive one.

Where to Submit Your Information If You Want a Stimulus Check

Non-filers can enter their information here to apply for a stimulus payment. That money amounts to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for married couples, with an additional $500 payment per dependent for children up to 17.

As The Washington Post points out, you do not need earned income or a job to qualify for a stimulus payment– low-income, no-income, and homeless people are all eligible to receive a stimulus check.

Who does not need to use the non-filers tool? Individuals who filed a tax return for 2018 or 2019, individuals who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability, those who earn Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits, and Veterans Affairs benefits. People who fall into this category should be receiving an automatic payment, which may still be on its way.

If you’re unsure if you should be using the non-filers tool, click here.

If You File by October 15, You Will Receive a Stimulus Payment by the End of the Year

According to Forbes, those who submit their information to the IRS by October 15 will receive a stimulus check by the end of the year.

The earlier you register, the earlier you can expect to receive the money.

As Forbes points out, the IRS is concerned that millions of eligible Americans aren’t aware that they qualify for stimulus checks in the first place. Forbes writes, “To mitigate this, federal officials are taking extra steps to reach these individuals and ensure that they know they can—and should—sign up for a stimulus check.”

The IRS has worked with the Free File Alliance to develop the Non-Filers tool, “which is available in both English and Spanish to help guide people who don’t normally file federal income taxes through the process to register for a stimulus check,” the outlet writes.

In a press release, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig stated, “IRS employees worked around the clock to deliver the Economic Impact Payments and new tools to help taxpayers in record time. Even with these unprecedented steps, there remain people eligible for these payments who need to take action. Registering to receive the payments is easy, and millions of non-filers have already taken this step. We urge everyone to share this information widely to help more people receive these payments.”

On June 3, the IRS announced that it will be working on outreach efforts to get this information out to low-income, no-income, and homeless individuals.

The IRS has also created an Economic Impact Payment Partner page, which includes resources and reference materials to help people spread the word about receiving a stimulus check.

