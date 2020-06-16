NYPD Union Says 3 Officers ‘Poisoned’ by Bleach at Shake Shack

The NYPD is investigating a New York Shake Shack after three officers were hospitalized on June 15. The NYPD union tweeted a statement saying they believe the milkshakes were intentionally poisoned with bleach. According to the statement issued by the union, the incident occurred at the Shake Shack located at 200 Broadway in Manhattan.

Tonight, three of our fellow officers were intentionally poisoned by one or more workers at the Shake Shack at 200 Broadway in Manhattan. Fortunately, they were not seriously harmed. Please see the safety alert⤵️ https://t.co/D8Lywivhdu — Detectives' Endowment Association (@NYCPDDEA) June 16, 2020

The statement adds that the three officers were not seriously harmed. Sources told the New York Post that the officers are “alert and conscious” and were taken to Bellevue Hospital.

The NYPD Union Warned Police Officers That They Are ‘Under Attack’ & Must Be Vigilant

The Detectives’ Endowment Association — the labor union serving NYC detectives — president, Paul DiGiacomo, issued a full statement that reads in part:

Police in New York City and across the country are under attack by vicious criminals who dislike us simply because of the uniform we wear. Emboldened by pandering elected officials, these cowards will go to great lengths to harm any member of law enforcement. We MUST be more vigilant than ever. We urge you to not buy food from locations unknown to you. Keep your eyes open and be alert at all times. Make sure you always stay with your partner — and back one another up. Inspect your vehicle — personal and department — before you drive.

The names of the three officers were not provided.

The NYPD Said An Investigation Is Underway at the Manhattan Shake Shack

Shake Shack issued a statement on Twitter about the NYPD union’s allegations of intentional poisoning:

We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now. — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) June 16, 2020

The statement reads: “We are horrified by the reports of police officers injured at our 200 Broadway Shack in Manhattan. We are working with the police in their investigation right now.” Heavy reached out to Shake Shack for more information but did not immediately hear back.

According to the New York Post, police recovered one of the three milkshakes. The NYPD told Heavy in an emailed statement: “We are investigating an incident at the Shack Shack location at 200 Broadway in Manhattan around 2030 hours tonight. Three officers complained of not feeling well after drinking shakes from the location; they were removed to area hospital for treatment and observation and have subsequently been released.”

The NYPD also said that the investigation is active and ongoing and they have not yet determined if it was accidental or intentional in nature.

The NYPD Has Been Under the Microscope for Their Response to Protests

Since the protests over George Floyd’s death in police custody began in late May, the NYPD has been at the frontlines of the demonstrations in New York City. On June 12, the NYPD Twitter account released video footage of a group attacking NYPD officers with rocks and bottles.

The NYPD Internal Affairs Bureau has also been looking into videos of police encounters with protesters. One officer, Vincent D’Andraia, has been charged with assault and harassment for a confrontation with a female protester that was captured on video, NBC reported. The 20-year-old victim was shoved by D’Andraia and hit her head on the pavement when she fell, suffering a seizure and a concussion.

