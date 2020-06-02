WATCH: Video Shows Looters Fleeing in Rolls-Royce SUV in New York City

A video showing looters in New York pulling up in SUVs and cleaning out stores in Soho as nationwide George Floyd protests continue is going viral.

NBC Producer Keith Feldman posted the video shortly after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced his evening curfew for the city:

It was announced today that the mayor will extend the curfew for the entire week following citywide vandalism and looting.

Looting has been occurring across NYC despite the 11 p.m. curfew imposed by de Blasio. This week, roving groups of looters breached the doors of New York’s famous Macy NYC store on Herald Square before they were finally arrested.

The mayor, whose daughter Chiara was arrested while taking part in riots in New York on Saturday initially introduced the curfew for one night only, from 11 a.m. Monday June 1st until 5 a.m. Tuesday June 2nd, in an attempt to curb looting in the city.

However, the recent video displays a disregard for de Blasio’s ruling. A luxury Rolls-Royce SUV and other expensive cars are seen parked outside a building. The nighttime looters rush inside before they return again with armfuls of items and casually drive away from the scene.

Videos of looters running down the streets of Soho NYC quickly emerged across social media:

Looting and vandalism was captured on camera at Duane Reade and Urban Outfitters in Herald Square, and Chase Bank in the Bronx:

Urban outfitters Herald Square. pic.twitter.com/zoa3YnB0Um — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 2, 2020

Before Imposing Curfew, De Blasio Took to Twitter to Denounce an NYPD Cop Who Waved His Gun at Protesters

Gothamist reporter Jake Offenhartz shared a video on Twitter yesterday which shows a police officer pointing a gun at protesters outside New York’s Strand bookstore near 12th and Broadway:

A source shared this video, which he says he took at around 10 pm near near 12th and Broadway. It appears to show an NYPD officer pointing a gun at protesters outside the Strand pic.twitter.com/pCTNIYL7op — Jake Offenhartz (@jangelooff) June 1, 2020

There were further reports from journalist Adam Epstein of fires being lit at the scene.

Protesters are clashing with NYPD right outside the Strand bookstore near Union Square. It’s getting violent. Someone just lit a bunch of boxes on fire and it spread to the scaffolding beneath my building. pic.twitter.com/ZcR7kGQIha — Adam Epstein (@aepstein) June 1, 2020

De Blasio called for the NYPD officer to have his badge taken away following the actions, which he claimed were “absolutely unacceptable,” according to the NY Post.

De Blasio also says of video of cop pulling gun during protests it was "absolutely unacceptable." "That officer should have his gun and badge taken away today," he adds — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) June 1, 2020

The footage came after video emerged of a woman being beaten with batons by NYPD at a Black Lives Matter protest on June 1st outside Barclays Center:

THE NYPD WAS BEATING A WOMAN! A WOMAN! FOR NO REASON. SHE WAS NOT BEING VIOLENT NOR AGGRESSIVE pic.twitter.com/qi2ImbV93n — mari 🌍 (@softddlcabello) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Florida Senator Marco Rubio Has Taken to Twitter to Denounce the Actions of Protesters

Florida Senator Marco Rubio called the actions of “terrorists” who attacked a police officer in the Bronx, and the men who filmed them, “cowardly,” in a Twitter video post today.

The video shows a group descending on an NYPD officer and beating him to the ground with an object:

WARNING PROFANITY IN VIDEO Men dressed just like Communist anarchist “Black Bloc” terrorists attacked a police office in the Bronx. Meanwhile the coward filming was cheering them on pic.twitter.com/uQGkYsfCeG — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 2, 2020

A police sergeant called out to investigate reports of break-ins in the Bronx this morning was also the victim of a hit and run while on duty, according to NBC New York:

BREAKING: An NYPD sergeant investigating reports of break-ins on Walton Ave in the Bronx, was the victim of a hit-and-run around 12:45a, police said. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital and is in serious but stable condition. No arrests. Viewer sent me video of the incident: pic.twitter.com/Z6Tqdo1YIQ — Myles N. Miller (@MylesMill) June 2, 2020

Fox News National Correspondent Bryan Llenas reported that an NYPD officer was injured at an incident on Madison Avenue overnight, posting a video showing the officer lying on the ground.

NYPD officer injured on Madison Avenue tonight. pic.twitter.com/ZBrSu9eKCV — Bryan Llenas (@BryanLlenas) June 2, 2020

President Donald Trump also responded to the unfolding events, calling on New York to mobilize the National Guard.

NYC, CALL UP THE NATIONAL GUARD. The lowlifes and losers are ripping you apart. Act fast! Don’t make the same horrible and deadly mistake you made with the Nursing Homes!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2020

