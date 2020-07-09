WATCH: ‘Dentist Karen’ Threatens to Sue Over Face Mask Policy

A new “Karen” is going viral for threatening to sue a dental office after being asked to wear a face mask and have her temperature checked.

TikTok user DaniSmiles posted the encounter to her account Wednesday with the caption, “Not my office but GOOD LORD. #Karen.” The video shows an unidentified woman refusing to wear a mask in the waiting room of what appears to be a dentist’s office.

Dubbed “Dentist Karen,” the blonde woman declares, “You’re going to work on my teeth, not my nose. I don’t wear masks getting my teeth cleaned.”

When the front-office staff explained that masks are required in the waiting room in order to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the woman insinuated she would use her hand to cover her mouth.

Staff at the unknown office then asked if they could take the woman’s temperature, to which she threatened to sue for harassment.

“You can’t take my temperature that’s against the law!” the woman shouted back. “I have the right to sue you for harassing me!”

“Dentist Karen” said she confirmed with her attorney prior to her visit that dentists can not legally take her temperature because they are not MDs.

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok, boasting more than 380,000 likes, and Twitter. It was posted to Twitter on Thursday morning by @davenewworld_2 and has since amassed more than 270,000 views.

Woman refuses to wear a mask at the dentist & says it's against the law to take her temperature because she "talked to her attorney" before she came pic.twitter.com/K6zNr8zz8g — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) July 9, 2020

Many Took to Twitter to Criticize the Woman’s Ignorance

On this episode of Karens Gone Wild, Karen goes to the dentist… https://t.co/Mquy6TN2Vr — Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) July 9, 2020

Users flooded the platform Thursday morning with a wave of criticism following the emergence of “Dentist Karen’s” video.

Some commented on the woman’s privilege, while others pointed out that it is legal for the dentist to deny her its services over face mask policies.

Really, Karen, you stopped by your attorney’s office before going to the dentist because you wanted to make sure you didn’t have to wear a mask? Stop throwing tantrums and put on your fucking masks. — 🌹🦺 🏴 #NoMoreNames (@koveredincake) July 9, 2020

Last I checked a dentist is a private establishment and can require certain things prior to entering or being serviced there. Go clean your own teeth Karen — вℓα¢к мєтα gяєтα тнє 3я∂ (@roastingpiggies) July 9, 2020

TMZ also reported on the video, warning other “Karens” via a PSA that “you most certainly CAN be legally refused service for not wearing a face mask inside a private business.”

TikTok user Danismiles has not provided any further information about the incident.

