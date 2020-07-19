WATCH: Kanye West Says Harriet Tubman ‘Never Actually Freed the Slaves’

Kanye West hosted his first presidential campaign rally on Sunday. It was an emotional rally where he cried while talking about how he had almost encouraged his daughter’s abortion. He also talked about Harriet Tubman and claimed she “never actually freed the slaves.” Read on to see that video and learn more about what happened.

During the rally, West told the crowd that “Well Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she had the slaves go work for other white people.” People in the crowd sound like they are groaning in response, although it’s hard to make out exactly what they are saying. Here’s a video of that moment.

Kanye West at his “campaign rally” in South Carolina: “Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people.” Loud groans from the audience, “come on man” can be heard pic.twitter.com/Q9g92UvZ27 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 19, 2020

On Twitter, someone wrote that they immediately left after that statement. Twitter user “Toe Knee” wrote: “Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over.”

Kanye said this and I left immediately. I went for a laugh and I got one. But when it got disrespectful for me it was over. pic.twitter.com/nNqjUp03mu — Toe Knee (@toekneerlynos) July 19, 2020

You can also hear the person recording the video and saying that they’re “leaving right now” right after West made the statement.

On Twitter, John Romant wrote: “He meant that she freed the slaves but into the hands of another master, the government. I’m pretty sure that’s what he was trying to get across. You know Kanye talks like that so why bust his balls for speaking truth?”

And Twitter user Cheryl replied: “JFC now we have people telling us what Kanye meant…”

JFC now we have people telling us what Kanye meant. In other words. We have Grifter Trump saying 💩 and people telling us wtf he meant. You expect America to elect another idiot so you all can tell us what he meant. #NoThanks — ❄️❄️Cheryl❄️❄️ (@SeabreezeCheryl) July 19, 2020

This was one of many moments that went viral during West’s campaign rally. He also talked about how his mother had saved his life when she wouldn’t have an abortion like his dad requested. He followed that by talking about how he “almost killed my daughter” while crying, saying that he had considered encouraging Kim Kardashian to have his first daughter aborted.

Speaking about abortion, Kanye West becomes emotional. This is his first Presidential campaign event, happening now in SC. He indicated opposition to emergency contraceptives, saying “No more Plan B. Plan A.” pic.twitter.com/1J2O3EUtWp — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) July 19, 2020

West later said that while he still did not want to make abortion illegal, he wanted to find other ways to encourage people to not have abortions.

As for the Tubman comment, Twitter had a lot of reactions to that moment. Here are a few tweets that were shared.

Kanye West just said Harriet Tubman never actually freed slaves, she had them work for other white people. The crowd got quiet. pic.twitter.com/4HW7Se4875 — NigelDPresents (@NigelDPresents) July 19, 2020

Harriet Tubman as soon as Kanye West steps foot in heaven.. pic.twitter.com/UrqYec1tmd — CityGirlLih💕 (@ArieticalLih) July 19, 2020

West talked about a wide range of topics during his rally. He spoke about once being addicted to Percocet after being prescribed the medication after having plastic surgery. He also told the crowd that they don’t see the “real power” behind celebrities, and celebrities don’t actually have that much power at all.

He also spoke a lot about his Christian faith, saying, “We are all equal in God’s eyes. sometimes people are controlled by demons, sometimes people are controlled by the environment they are in, but we are all God’s people.”

He said that as soon as he said Jesus’ name out loud, “He gave me increase.”

West also talked about how being on stage and addressing the topics that he spoke on was putting his life in danger. He wore what appeared to be a bulletproof vest, and allowed some people to stand near him and talk when they had concerns or disagreements.

